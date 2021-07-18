5 Important things to save for Genshin Impact 2.0 update

Genshin Impact's 2.0 update is just around the corner, and players are highly excited about it.

The 2.0 version of Genshin Impact will bring the most awaited Inazuma region and lots of new features. Inazuma is the Electro nation and will constitute six islands. Just like Dragonspine, the new Inazuma region will have enemies and mechanisms imbued with the Electro element, which will be challenging for players.

The article focuses on few things that players must consider for a relatively easy adventure in Inazuma.

5 things players need to prepare in Genshin Impact before July 21

1) Fragile resin, condensed resin

The event previews in the live stream event for the 2.0 update revealed some new types of Talent Books. Players can expect upcoming characters such as Ayaka, Yoimiya, or Sayu to use the new Talent Books.

So saving Fragile Resin, Condensed Resin, and piling up Transient Resin from the Realm Depot will surely give players a head-start while upgrading new characters.

New Inazuma Talent Books (image via miHoYo)

2) Realm currency

Genshin Impact announced a new "Gardening System" that is to be introduced with the 2.0 update. The Gardening System allows players to grow plants of their choice in the Teapot Realm.

Players can grow as many plants as they want, considering they've enough "Seeds" and "Fields" to grow them. Each Field can be brought from the Realm Depot in exchange for 300 Realm Currency.

Buying seeds from Realm Depot (Image via miHoYo)

Players can also buy Seeds in exchange for Real Currency. A gardening system will significantly help farm resources that are challenging to get in the open world, such as Violet Grass. So piling up Realm Currency beforehand will allow the players to start farming immediately when the update arrives.

3) Prototype billets

Genshin Impact also revealed a new set of craftable weapons in the 2.0 live stream event. The new collection will have weapons of every type, and all seem to be related to Inazuma.

The weapon stats have not been officially revealed, but players can expect the new ones to be versatile considering the current craftable weapons. Also, miHoYo is known for surprises, so it's better to wait a few days without regret using those Prototype Billets.

Anyway, players can always come back to Mondstadt or Liyue to craft the weapon of their choice.

New Inazuma Craftable Weapons (image via miHoYo)

4) Elemental crystals for ascension

Genshin Impact has already revealed the upcoming characters from Inazuma. With Ayaka being the first to appear with the 2.0 update, Yoimiya and Sayu will come in the second half of the 2.0 version.

Having enough elemental crystals will surely give players a head start while upgrading new characters. Players will need the following amount of elemental crystals to upgrade each character:

Ayaka - 1 x Shivada Jade Silver + 9 x Shivada Jade Fragments + 9 x Shivada Jade Chunks + 6 x Shivada Jade Gemstones (dropped by Cryo Regisvine and Cryo Hypostasis)

- 1 x Shivada Jade Silver + 9 x Shivada Jade Fragments + 9 x Shivada Jade Chunks + 6 x Shivada Jade Gemstones (dropped by Cryo Regisvine and Cryo Hypostasis) Yoimiya - 1 x Agnidus Agate Silver + 9 x Agnitus Agate Fragments + 9 xAgnitus Agate Chunks + 6 x Agnitus Agate Gemstones (dropped by Pyro Regisvine)

- 1 x Agnidus Agate Silver + 9 x Agnitus Agate Fragments + 9 xAgnitus Agate Chunks + 6 x Agnitus Agate Gemstones (dropped by Pyro Regisvine) Sayu - 1 x Vayuda Turquoise Silver + 9 x Vayuda Turquoise Fragments + 9 x Vayuda Turquoise Chunks + 6 x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones (dropped by Anemo Hypostasis)

Upcoming Inazuma characters (image via miHoYo)

5) Marionette Cores, Scrolls, and Nectars

Each character in Genshin Impact uses the local specialty for ascension from where the character belongs. The upcoming Inazuma characters will also require resources that are unique to Inazuma.

But according to some reliable leaks, few of those resources include the ones that can be obtained from present enemies. Following are the rumored ascension materials for upcoming characters:

Yoimiya - 18 x Divining Scrolls + 30 x Sealed Scrolls + 36 x Forbidden Curse Scrolls (dropped by Samachurls)

- 18 x Divining Scrolls + 30 x Sealed Scrolls + 36 x Forbidden Curse Scrolls (dropped by Samachurls) Sayu - 46 x Marionette Cores + 18 x Whopperflower Nectars + 30 x Shimmering Nectars + 36 x Energy Nectars

Forbidden Curse Scroll, Marionette Core, and Energy Nectar

Marionette Cores can be obtained by defeating Maguu Kenki while Nectars are dropped by Whopperflowers.

Apart from saving these items, players should also try to explore the Golden Apple Archipelago as much as they can. The islands are filled with plenty of puzzles and treasure chests which will be removed with the 2.0 update.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul