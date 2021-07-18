Genshin Impact reveals 4 new wood types available in Inazuma

Genshin Impact has revealed some of the local specialties of Inazuma that will be available in the 2.0 update.

Genshin Impact's 2.0 update is just a few days away, and miHoYo has revealed some of the new wood types coming with Inazuma. Genshin Impact had introduced a Housing System in the 1.5 version where players can design their own realm by crafting furnishings. Most of the furnishings require some kind of wood that can be obtained by cutting down trees in the open world of Teyvat.

Genshin Impact adds 4 more wood types for Serenitea pot furnishings ahead of Inazuma update

Genshin Impact 2.0 update will introduce four new wood types that are specific to Inazuma. The following are the new wood types with their respective sources:

Yumemiru Wood from Sakura Tree (Narukami Island)

from Sakura Tree (Narukami Island) Maple Wood from Amur Maple (Narukami Island)

from Amur Maple (Narukami Island) Aralia Wood from Inazuman Cedar (Narukami Island)

from Inazuman Cedar (Narukami Island) Otogi Wood from Otogi Tree (Yashiori Island)

Yumemiru Wood from Sakura Tree (image via miHoYo)

Maple Wood from Amur Maple (image via miHoYo)

Aralia Wood from Inazuman Cedar (image via miHoYo)

Otogi Wood from Otogi Tree (image via miHoYo)

Also read: Genshin Impact characters: When will Baal be playable?

Like any other tree in Genshin Impact, the new trees will also give three units of respective wood upon cutting them down. With the introduction of new wood types, players can expect new furnishings to be available for the Housing System.

How to farm Wood in Genshin Impact

Wood can be collected in Genshin Impact by cutting down trees. Trees can be cut by melee attacks only, elemental attacks do not do any damage to trees. So, only Claymore, Sword and Polearm users can be used to farm woods. Dealing Physical Damage to trees will drop their respective wood, which automatically gets added to the inventory.

Players can refer to the above-attached map for the exact locations of Mondstadt and Liyue specific trees in Genshin Impact. The amount of wood collected can be seen in the "Materials" section in the Inventory within the game. Players can again farm from the same tree after hitting at least 10 trees and restarting the game.

Also read: 5 Important things to save for Genshin Impact

Edited by Gautham Balaji