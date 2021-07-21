How to get 600 Primogems in Genshin Impact right after version 2.0 Inazuma update

Genshin Impact's 2.0 update is just a few hours away, and players can get lots of Primogems immediately after the release.

Genshin Impact players can finally rejoice as the 2.0 version of the game will be released soon. The upcoming update will feature the anticipated Electro nation, Inazuma, and many new characters. Genshin Impact has been teasing the Inazuma region for a few weeks by releasing information regarding the update every day.

Genshin Impact to reward Primogems as compensation for bugs and server downtime

The 2.0 update of Genshin Impact is releasing on July 21st at 06:00 (UTC+8). The server maintenance will take an estimated 5 hours to update the game, so players can start playing the new update from 11:00 on July 21st. Players will not be able to play during the maintenance period. To compensate for this, Genshin Impact will reward 300 Primogems with 60 Primogems per hour if the maintenance period goes beyond 5 hours.

Genshin Impact is probably the only game to exist whose players rejoice if there is a bug in the game. The reason being the rare currencies that are rewarded as compensation for these issues. Players get Primogems whenever there is an issue with the game. Generally, as every update entails some inevitable bugs, the upcoming 2.0 update will see players getting up to 300 Primogems from bug fixes.

How to get 600 Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.0 update

Players will receive at least 600 Primogems immediately after the release of the 2.0 update in Genshin Impact. This includes the 300 Primogems due to server downtime and 300 due to bugs in the update. Players can follow the steps below to collect the 600 Primogems for the 2.0 update:

Launch Genshin Impact after updating to the 2.0 version Click on the Paimon logo at the top left to open the Paimon Menu Navigate to the Mail logo in the left panel Press the "Claim All" button at the bottom left to collect the Primogems

Genshin Impact server maintenance compensation (image via LateCom)

The Primogem rewards can only be obtained within the 29 days after the update's release and players should make sure to collect them before they expire.

