How to get the Memento Lens in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has released version 2.0 with the new Inazuma map, new quests, and a new gadget.

Players can obtain a new gadget through the quest titled, "Sacrificial Offering." The quest can only be activated once players leave Ritou and approach a masked priestess near Konda's teleport waypoint.

Halfway through completing the quest series, players will obtain the new gadget, Memento Lens.

New Gadget Memento Lens at Grand Narukami Shrine in Genshin Impact

Story Quest "A Strange Story in Konda" in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can obtain the new gadget Memento Lens in the quest "Sacrificial Offering." Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to understand how to get the Memento Lens.

1) Activate the Story Quest "A Strange Story in Konda."

Obtain the Quest Item 'Ward' in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

First, players head to Konda Village and hit the fox statue with any Electro characters' Elemental Skill to activate the statue. After obtaining the Quest Item 'Ward,' players will automatically trigger the Story Quest "A Strange Story in Konda."

2) Talk to four NPC in Konda Village.

One of the NPC, Futaba in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Following the quest task, players need to head to Konda Village in Genshin Impact. In the village, they have to talk to Futaba, Konda, Takeru, and Saimon Eri. Three of the NPCs are easy to locate in the town, while Takeru is a small boy standing on the rooftop.

3) Enter the well and purify the shrine.

Purify the shrine at the bottom of the well in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

After talking to all the NPCs, obtaining clues and a key to the old well, players can explore the bottom of the well in Genshin Impact. At the bottom of the well, players will find a shrine that needs to be purified.

Players can use the Quest Item 'Ward' to purify the first shrine and complete the puzzle. The puzzle requires players to adjust the order of other shrines according to the image shown.

4) Go to the abandoned shrine northeast of Konda Village.

Mysterious shadows around the quest area in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will unlock the next quest, "Sacrificial Offering," after completing "A Strange Story in Konda" in Genshin Impact. Players must head to an abandoned shrine northeast of Konda Village.

In the quest area, there will be a lot of mysterious shadows. The shadows will disappear and spawn to another location after players interact with them.

5) Head to Grand Narukami Shrine.

Inagi Hotomi in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players have to head to Grand Narukami Shrine in Genshin Impact to obtain a gadget after completing the puzzle at the abandoned shrine. Players need to talk to Inagi Hotomi to receive the Memento Lens.

How to use the new gadget Memento Lens

Use the Memento Lens on small fox statues in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players need to equip the Memento Lens from the Gadget tab in Inventory. After equipping it, use the gadget on the Earth Kitsune Statue at the abandoned shrine to get hints to complete the quest "Sacrificial Offering" in Genshin Impact.

