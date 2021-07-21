How to unlock the Electro Traveler in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact dropped Inazuma 2.0 update a few hours ago, and the players are ecstatic. Many new quests, achievements, and new puzzles are added to be solved.

Mihoyo, the publisher of Genshin Impact, has mentioned in Genshin Impact 2.0 Livestream stating that the Electro Traveler alone is enough to solve all the puzzles in Inazuma. Traveler, the 5-star starter character, is the main protagonist for Genshin Impact.

The Traveler can resonate with multiple Elements, from Anemo in Mondstadt to Geo in Liyue. With the addition of Inazuma, the Traveler now gains another new Elemental attribute: Electro Element.

Guide to unlock Electro Traveler in Genshin Impact

Electro Traveler's Talents in Genshin Impact 2.0 Traveler resonating with Electro element

To unlock Electro Traveler in Genshin Impact version 2.0, players need to meet a few requirements.

Players must reach Adventure Rank 30 or above. Players must start the new Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia."

The new Archon Quest in Inazuma

First, players must be at least Adventure Rank 30 to unlock the new Archon Quest, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia." Starting the new Archon Quest will bring players to Inazuma. Note that players do not need to complete the new Archon Quest to wander in Inazuma.

Traveler resonating with Electro element

After players have set foot in Inazuma, they need to find and activate Inazuma's Statues of the Seven in Genshin Impact. They can find the nearest statue on top of the hill at Ritou. To unlock Electro Traveler, players will need to have the main character or Traveler in their party. Upon interacting with the statue and clicking on "Resonate with Electro," the Traveler will receive Electro elemental powers in Genshin Impact.

Electro Traveler's Skill in Genshin Impact Version 2.0

Note that Traveler's Talent Skills will start at level 1. The Electro element will not share the same level as the Anemo element and Geo element.

Elemental Skill - Lightning Blade

Electro Traveler's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact

After striking an opponent, the Traveler unleashes three rapid thunder shadows that deal Electro Damage and leave an Abundance Amulet behind. Initially, two Abundance Amulets can be constructed.

When a character in Genshin Impact comes into contact with an Abundance Amulet, they will absorb the Abundance Amulet and gain the following benefits:

1) Restore the character's Elemental Energy.

2) Increases Energy Recharge for the duration of the Abundance Amulet.

Elemental Burst - Bellowing Thunder

Electro Traveler's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact 2.0

The Traveler summons lightning protection, pushing nearby opponents back and dealing Electro Damage to them. When a player's current character's Normal or Charged Attacks strike an opponent, they will summon Falling Thunder, dealing Electro DMG. When Falling Thunder strikes an opponent, that character's Energy is replenished. One instance of Falling Thunder can be created every 0.5s

