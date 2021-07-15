Genshin Impact reveals Electrogranum: Effects, uses and Thunder sphere explained

In the upcoming Genshin Impact version 2.0, the new region of Inazuma will be added to the map with various new puzzles. The players' journey to Inazuma is about to begin. In less than a week, players can start exploring Inazuma to discover a brand new culture as well as new creatures and mysteries.

It is important to note that to solve various new puzzles in Inazuma, players must be accompanied by a new companion: Electrogranum. Electrogranum is revealed to be an essential addition in Inazuma. This guide will explain Electrogranum's locations, effects, and uses in more detail.

Electrogranum in Genshin Impact:

Thunder Sakura Bough in Genshin Impact version 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Genshin Impact recently revealed that Electrogranum can be found on various islands of Inazuma.

To collect the Electrogranum, players only need to approach any Thunder Sakura Bough with their character. When a character is near the vicinity of Thunder Sakura Bough, it will automatically generate an Electrogranum and follow the player around for a set time.

Electrogranum in Genshin Impact version 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Collect Electrogranum from Thunder Sakura Bough (Image via Mihoyo)

Thunder Sakura Bough will not wither even after the player collects an Electrogranum. Instead, once the Electrogranum disappears because of the time limit, the player can go back to the same Thunder Sakura Bough to obtain another Electrogranum.

Electrogranum's Effect & Uses:

Electrogranum will help players in various ways during the exploration of Inazuma in Genshin Impact version 2.0.

1) Thunder Sphere

Thunder Sphere in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Thunder Spheres are small floating objects littered all around the Inazuman skies. With the help of Electrogranum, players can move swiftly in the direction of the Thunder Sphere.

To trigger the Thunder Sphere, players need to carry an Electrogranum and be within its range. Another way to activate the Thunder Sphere is when the characters are being affected by Electro. An icon will light up at the bottom of the screen to inform the players that they are within the vicinity of Thunder Sphere.

Icon for Thunder Sphere in Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo)

Thunder Sphere in Genshin Impact 2.0 Livestream (Image via Mihoyo)

2) Thunder Barrier Traversal

Thunder Barrier Traversal in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Impact via Mihoyo)

Aside from Thunder Sphere, Electrogranum also helps in approaching an Electro barrier throughout Inazuma in Genshin Impact version 2.0. The barricade that blocks anyone from entering its sphere is called Thunder Barrier.

To pass the barrier unhindered, players need to collect an Electrogranum from Thunder Sakura Bough before going through it. However, it is necessary to note that these barriers have different levels.

Three different levels of Thunder Barrier (Image via Mihoyo)

Currently, there are 3 different levels for Thunder Barrier. The higher the level, the stronger Electrogranum is needed to pass through the barrier. To strengthen the player's Electrogranum, they will need to head to the Sacred Sakura on top of Grand Narumaki Shrine. By leveling up the Sacred Sakura's Favor, it will also upgrade their Electrogranum.

Sacred Sakura in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Some Thunder Barriers in Genshin Impact contain Thunderstone that will inflict continuous damage on players. To avoid taking damage from Thunderstone, players need an Electrogranum when entering the Thunder Barrier. As the Electrogranum dissipates over time, players are advised not to stay in the Thunder Barrier for an extended time.

Thunderstone within the Thunder Barrier (Image via Mihoyo)

Thunder Barrier with Thunderstone in Genshin Impact 2.0 Livestream (Image via Mihoyo)

3. Protection Against Balethunder

It is mentioned that there will be some areas that are highly condensed with Electro concentrations around the Inazuma region in Genshin Impact. Within these areas, players will gradually lose their HP. This phenomenon is known as Balethunder.

To see if any place has high Electro concentrations, players can look out for a Thunderwood near the area. Besides being a placemark, Thunderwood can also protect players from the Balethunder phenomenon when they stand near them.

Another option to avoid taking any damage from Balethunder requires players to be accompanied by an Electrograna within those areas.

Thunderwood in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

