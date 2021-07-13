Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Ayaka's constellations, passive talents and ascension stats explained

Genshin Impact version 2.0 live stream has confirmed the release of Inazuma. Alongside the new map, one long-awaited character was also officially revealed by Mihoyo to be in the first banner of Genshin Impact V2.0. That character is none other than Kamisato Ayaka from the Kamisato Clan.

Ayaka first appeared as a special guest during the Chinese version of the Genshin Impact 1.6 live stream for a few minutes. In the live stream, she teased the players with the art design of the upcoming Inazuma region while explaining the backstory of those places. This hints that Ayaka may play a significant role in the Inazuma region's story quest.

Kamisato Ayaka's Abilities in Genshin Impact V2.0

"Miss Ayaka will personally take care of the most troublesome matters." —An ordinary businessman from Hanamizaka



◆ Kamisato Ayaka ‧ Frostflake Heron

◆ Daughter of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato Clan

◆ Cryo

Kamisato Ayaka was first known to players after having her skills leaked in the first Genshin Impact closed beta. Since then, her playstyle has been thoroughly heated by players, especially one of her special abilities.

In this guide, players will learn more about Ayaka's skills, talents, constellations and ascension materials needed for her. Take note that the following information is from beta leaks from Honey Impact, which are subject to change after Ayaka is released in Genshin Impact V2.0.

Ayaka's Talents:

Normal Attack: [Kamisato Art - Naname]

Like all other characters, Ayaka will have Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Plunge Attack.

Normal Attack: Ayaka will perform up to 5 quick strikes.

Charged Attack: To unleash a charged attack, Ayaka needs to consume a certain amount of Stamina. Then, she will release a continuous torrent of swords onto her enemies.

Plunging Attack: From a high ground, Ayaka will plunge from mid-air to the ground below, hitting opponents in its course and delivering AoE DMG when it hits.

Elemental Skill: [Kamisato Art: Hyouka]

Ayaka will summon blooming ice and launch it to nearby enemies shortly after. This skill will deal Cryo damage.

Kamisato Ayaka's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo)

Alternate Sprint: [Kamisato Art: Senho]

One of Ayaka's special attributes is similar to Mona's alternate sprint.

Ayaka depletes her stamina and becomes engulfed in a cold fog that follows her around. She travels quickly on the water in Senho form. The following things happen when she reappears:

1) She will inflict Cryo on nearby enemies by unleashing frigid energies.

2) For a brief moment, frost coagulates around Ayaka's sword, infusing her attacks with Cryo.

Kamisato Ayaka's Alternate Sprint in Genshin Impact (Image via Rz Kanigara Youtube)

Elemental Burst: [Kamisato Art: Soumetsu]

Ayaka accumulates frost to create a whirlpool of frosty winds (Souken Gates) that slice repeatedly at any opponent it comes into contact with, causing Cryo damage. Over time, the icy whirlpools will burst, delivering AoE Cryo damage to nearby enemies over a large radius.

Kamisato Ayaka's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact (Image via Mihoyo)

Ayaka's Passive Talents:

The Fruits of Reflection

Kamisato Ayaka has a 10% chance of receiving double the item when she crafts weapon ascension ingredients.

Amatsumi Kunitsumi Ihahigoto

Kamisato Ayaka's Normal and Charged Attacks deal 30% more DMG for 6 seconds after utilizing Elemental Skill [Kamisato Art: Hyouka].

Kanten Senmyou Norito

Kamisato Ayaka acquires the following effects when the Cryo application at the end of Alternate Sprint [Kamisato Art: Senho] hits an opponent:

1) Restores 10 Stamina.

2) For 10s, gains a 10% Cryo DMG bonus.

Ayaka's Constellations:

C1: Sousai Sumizome Sakura

When Kamisato Ayaka's normal attacks deal Cryo damage to opponents, it has a 50% chance of reducing Elemental Skill [Kamisato Art: Hyouka]'s CD by 0.3 seconds. This effect can happen once every 0.1 seconds.

C2: Mie Yuki no Seki no To

When Elemental Burst [Kamisato Art: Soumetsu] is cast, it summons another two small whirlpools, each dealing 20% of the big whirlpool's damage.

C3: Hanano Nishikie Kamifubuki

It increases the level of Elemental Burst [Kamisato Art: Soumetsu] by 3, making the maximum upgrade to level 15.

C4: Eikyo Ryuuhan

The DEF of opponents who are hit by Elemental Burst [Kamisato Art: Soumetsu]'s whirlpools is reduced by 30% for 6 seconds.

C5: Hanani Kumo Kaneni Irutsuki

It increases the level of Elemental Skill [Kamisato Art: Hyouka] by 3, making the maximum upgrade to level 15.

C6: Ai Suigetsu

Kamisato Ayaka's DMG is enhanced by 10% for 3 seconds when her Cryo DMG scores Critical hits. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s and can stack up to 5 times.

Ayaka's Ascension Stats:

Kamisato Ayaka's ascension stats fall to Crit DMG. This would massively improve her main DPS potential.

Base Crit DMG at level 1 = 50%.

Max Crit DMG at level 90 = 88.4%.

Based on this information, Ayaka has the potential to be a Cryo DPS, as her skills will constantly infuse her attack into Cryo damage.

Crit DMG is one of the crucial attributes besides Crit Rate. Crit DMG measures how much bonus DMG a character deals when they get a Crit Hit. Higher Crit DMG percentages mean more bonus DMG output.

Besides the Crit DMG bonus, at the moment, Ayaka's base ATK at level 90 is higher than any other sword user. This will help her to deal even more damage to enemies.

