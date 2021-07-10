Genshin Impact Gorou: Voice actor, renders, weapon type, and more V2.0 details revealed

Multiple new characters from the newly-opened region of Inazuma have been announced after Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream. Gorou, a Geo user with fox-like ears and bushy tail is one of them. Other than him, Sara, an Electro bow user, Tohma, a Pyro polearm wielder and Yae Miko, an Electro who utilizes a catalyst, were all data-mined as well.

Although Gorou only has little screentime compared to other new characters, players still manage to determine the new information about his voice actor and confirming some details from leaks.

Gorou in Genshin Impact 2.0: All That's Revealed

Gorou is a member of the anti-vision hunt resistance movement, the Sangonomiya troops, and he has a laid-back disposition.

“He's the type of person who says whatever is on his mind,”

Kazuha, who was rescued by Gorou, says of him in-game voice lines.

"He shares his subordinate's highs and lows, and he is never reluctant to wield his sword for the sake of a friend.”

Despite his youthful appearance, Gorou is a general of the Sangonomiya troops that was lead by Sangonomiya Kokomi. He is introduced as a character that stands on his own in battle and grows more ferocious as the battle progresses. In difficult situations, he is quite dependable.

Gorou's JP Voice Actor:

Tasuku Hatanaka will be the japanese voice of Gorou! You might know him from Sk8 the Infinity, Yu-Gi-Oh Zexal, and My Hero Academia



Here are his other famous roles:



Gorou's Japanese dub voice has been confirmed as Tasuku Matanaka, a well-known voice actor who many players would recognize as Kaminari Denki from My Hero Academia. Players are waiting for the official announcement from miHoYo regarding the English, Chinese and Korean voice acting.

Gorou's Render:

A good 360° animation incorporating Gorou may be seen in the media above. It's worth noting that while there is a render animation for Gorou, there is still no render for him in a fighting stance or movement in-game.

Of course, this includes his skillset if he does become playable in the future.

Gorou's Weapon & Star Ranking:

[2.0 Render] - Gorou, Geo Bow (Rarity Unknown)

Custom render with "Dreams of Dragonfell".



Gorou comes from the Inazuma region and is confirmed to wield a bow and possess Geo vision as can be seen in the brief moment in the trailer. There aren't any characters in the game who use Geo and the bow, so this is a fresh and unique mix. Gorou is rumored to be a five-star character, however this is based on his iconic weapon, which could possibly be a five-star item.

Gorou is shown to be holding a bow in trailer (Image via Mihoyo)

Geo vision can be seen located at the back of his neck in trailer (Image via Mihoyo)

There's no way to know for sure until miHoYo gives official confirmation. Given how frequently miHoYo updates Genshin Impact with character news, fans shouldn't have to wait long to find out if (and when) Gorou will be playable.

