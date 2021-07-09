Genshin Impact Upcoming New Enemies in Version 2.0

The next Genshin Impact Version 2.0 upgrade, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," will transport gamers over the sea to the brand-new Inazuma region.

The Electro Archon rules over this region, which has spawned a diverse range of cultures, monsters, and secrets.

New regions mean new enemies. Players will meet new bosses like the Pyro Hypostasis as well as new adversaries including the Ronin and Mirror Maiden as they travel through this new territory.

These new opponents are supposed to be extremely difficult to beat, posing a challenge to both existing and new gamers as they continue through this new expansion.

Here's where players can learn more about these new foes.

Genshin Impact 2.0 reveals 7 new enemies

Multiple new foes can be viewed from the trailer itself, but there are still few types of enemies that have not been revealed yet.

Inazuma also holds new Boss Enemies and valuable loot for players. The Pyro Hypostasis, a new Pyro member, will join the Hypostasis family in Version 2.0.

The region will also have a new boss, the Perpetual Mechanical Array, who appears to have some sort of link to the Ruin Guards in Mondstadt and Liyue.

Maguu Kenki will be a World Boss and a source of Character Level-Up Materials in Inazuma after its appearance in Version 1.6.

New Enemies: Pyro Hypostasis (Image via miHoYo)

1) Pyro Hypostasis

In the northern end of Kannazuka, players will be able to face off against the new Pyro Hypostasis boss.

When a new Normal Boss is released in Genshin Impact, it is quickly followed by the appearance of a new character who employs the ascension ingredients.

Yoimiya is a Pyro character that is confirmed to be released in Genshin Impact 2.0. Another Pyro may emerge in the game, but the archer is the only known and likely candidate.

Located on the north end of Kannazuka, Pyro Hypostasis is a new boss that drops ascension materials for Yoimiya.



Similar to its electro counterpart, the cube will rekindle if its tinders are not put out by elemental reactions. pic.twitter.com/6NP46990BI — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 9, 2021

New Enemies: Mirror Maiden (Image via miHoYo)

2) Mirror Maiden

Traces of the fatui can be found while exploring Inazuma. This Mirror Maiden, for example, is a Fatui member who is exceedingly hazardous.

Even her opponents can be seduced by her beauty and grace before falling prey to her deception.

Mirror Maiden is the new formidable Fatui foe who attacks with devastating mirror-themed moves. Players will find it difficult to deal with these traps and devious tactics, but with strong enough teams and a suitable elemental reaction, they should be able to overcome this foe.

New Enemies: Samurai Ronin (Image via miHoYo)

3) Samurai Ronin

Naturally, there will be Inazuman human opponents in Inazuma. To make a living and accumulate fortune, these ronin have turned towards banditry.

With greed in their minds, they regularly appear in Inazuma's wilderness.

New Enemies: Perpetual Mechanical Array (Image via miHoYo)

4) Perpetual Mechanical Array

This is a mysterious 'Ruin Mechanism' capable of morphing and merging into many shapes. This world boss can be found in an underground ocean maze, thus explaining its existence in the water on the map below.

Before reaching the Perpetual Mechanical Array, there will be a lot of 'Ruins' enemies in the maze for players to wade through if they want to fight this World Boss.

Perpetual Mechanical Array



- This world boss is located in an underground ocean maze (Hence why in the map below, it's in the ocean)

- There's a bunch of "ruin" enemies in the maze and then the boss itself is at the "end" of the maze#原神 #GenshinImpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/gSXdXh4cTk — WangshengFP (@WangshengFP) June 14, 2021

New Enemies: Ruin Sentinel (Image via miHoYo)

5) Ruin Sentinel

These strangely formed machines appear to be linked to the Ruin Guard in some way as it seems to emulate some kind of creature.

Each form of the Ruin Sentinel has unique combat styles and talents, which could cause problems for players.

New Enemies: Ruin Sentinel (2) (Image via miHoYo)

New Enemies: Ruin Sentinel (3) by miHoYo

New Enemies: Electro Abyss Mage (Image via Abc64real)

6) Electro Abyss Mage

In Genshin Impact 2.0, the Electro Abyss Mage will also arrive, and it appears to be a very powerful variation of the Abyss Mage with strong electric strikes, especially near water bodies.

Their assaults have a wide range of effects, so players must be cautious when dealing with this new monster.

Dealing with the shield of Electro Abyss Mage may be challenging, as players will need to bring strong Cryo characters into combat with them. However, since Ayaka is confirmed to be released in Genshin Impact 2.0, this should easily be covered.

New Enemies: Thunderhelm Lawachurl (Image via Abc64real)

7) Thunderhelm Lawachurl

The fight mechanics of the Thunderhelm Lawachurl are unknown, although players will most likely want to use elemental reactions to destroy it. This enemy could have a similar Electro shield compared to Stonehide Lawachurl's Geo shield.

Players should be prepared to use their best Cryo and Pyro characters to develop Superconduct and Overload responses in this situation.

Genshin 2.0 leak

Thunderhelm Lawachurl pic.twitter.com/zVF40znds8 — Genshin Impact 24X7 (@Genshin247) June 13, 2021

