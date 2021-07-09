Genshin Impact Never-Ending Battle event: Rewards, gameplay, and more details

The Never-Ending Battle is Genshin Impact's newest event, with miHoYo recently announcing it in full detail.

Genshin Impact's official Twitter page recently announced a new event known as "Never-Ending Battle" and how it's coming soon. More specifically, it will be available from July 9, 2021, 10:00 to July 19, 2021, 03:59.

Players will have to be Adventure Rank 21 or above to participate.

The event itself is essentially a cavalcade of foes that the player has to defeat within a time limit, except there are a few new mechanics sprinkled into it to make it different from other, similar events.

Stage Features and Momentum Blessings are the main new features that Genshin Impact players should be aware of.

Genshin Impact's Never-Ending Battle event info

Dear Travelers, the new event "Never-Ending Battle" is coming soon!



Enemies of unknown origin have come ashore the Golden Apple Archipelago, intent on taking this seaborne paradise for themselves.



View Details Here:https://t.co/3dgN5ZfDJe#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Go8gpGTNVE — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 8, 2021

As previously mentioned, the Never-Ending Battle event takes place on 07/09/2021 at 10:00 and ends on 07/09/2021 at 03:59 (Server Time). There's a good amount of days for players to participate in the event, especially since there are only a few stages a player has to complete.

There will also be new Battlepass missions related to this event, such as "Obtain a bronze medal or better in at least 5 different "Never-Ending Battle" challenges."

The Never-Ending Battle in a nutshell

The stages will take place on the Golden Apple Archipelago (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players go to a challenge location on the map to start a challenge, where they must defeat Berserker Opponents or Destroy Momentum Discs to gain Momentum.

This momentum will help them defeat the opponents within the time limit, with various scores accumulating them different rewards such as:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Talent Level-Up Material

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Stage Locations

The seven challenges will take place somewhere on the Golden Apple Archipelago (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Like several other battle-oriented events in Genshin Impact, the Never-Ending Battle event will have a new challenge unlocked every day for seven days. There will be seven stages found throughout the Golden Apple Archipelago for the player to try out.

Each stage will have its own unique Stage Feature. The example used in miHoYo's official article was "Characters' Superconduct reaction DMG increased by 100%."

Momentum

There are two main ways to gain momentum in the Never-Ending Battle event in Genshin Impact. The first is to defeat Berserker Opponents, which have a red triangle with a yellow outline and a yellow exclamation mark. The second is by destroying Momentum Discs.

Momentum Discs last for 15 seconds, and players can destroy them with the Wind-Blessed Harpastum. It's also worth noting that Momentum decays over time, with three levels in total (other than the default no bonus effect).

The three Momentum Blessings levels progressively offer more buffs than the previous levels.

Points and Rewards

This event will have plenty of Primogems (Image via DroidSans)

The final part of this event worth discussing is its rewards. There are three difficulty levels (Normal, Hard, and Fearless), with the harder difficulties offering a higher Score Multiplier.

Normal offers a multiplier of one, and its recommended party level is 50. Hard has a multiplier of two, and its recommended party is 70.

Finally, Fearless offers a multiplier of three, with its recommended party level being 90.

The reward system is quite simple. Assuming the challenge isn't aborted or failed, players will earn a score. Bronze is 500 points, Silver is 1000 points, and Gold is 2000 points.

All ranks offer a different reward in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul