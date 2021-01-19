Best ways to quickly earn Primogems in Genshin Impact - 2021 guide

Genshin Impact has a bunch of in-game virtual currencies, but Primogems are by far the most important ones in the game.

Primogems are crucial when it comes to unlocking new characters, weapons and other in-game items. However, collecting them in Genshin Impact can be quite tricky for players.

Having said that, there are certain steps that players can follow to collect additional Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Since Genshin Impact is based on gacha mechanics, it is important for players to note that the game encourages players to spend real money in exchange for in-game currency.

Players can then purchase in-game items and cosmetics by spending said currency instead of grinding for hours to obtain them.

Best ways of collecting Primogems in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's developers, miHoYo, ensured that players have the opportunity to earn Primogems without spending real money.

There are various methods available for players to collect massive amounts of Primogems in Genshin Impact. These methods are as follows:

Players are rewarded with Primogems after successfully inviting their friends to Genshin Impact.

Finishing daily commissions will reward players with up to 60 Primogems daily.

Discovering waypoints, dungeons and domains will reward players with 5 Primogems each.

Completing in-game achievements will reward players with 5-20 Primogems.

Players can find additional Primogems in chests.

Completing quests can also reward players with Primogems.

Players will also receive Primogems when they level up their Adventure Rank at certain points

"The Abyss" grants players with 300 Primogems for every level they complete at the ninth star level.

Purchasing blessings will reward players with a fixed number of Primogems on a daily basis for 30 days. Players can purchase multiple blessings at the same time to receive more Primogems.

The in-game Battle Pass in Genshin Impact rewards players with Primogems at certain levels.

In-game events often present players with quests that reward them with Primogems.

The developers at miHoYo often conduct in-game giveaways which can claimed by players from their in-game message box.

Redeeming promo codes also gives players a chance to get additional Primogems.

Gathering huge amounts of Primogems in Genshin Impact guarantees new characters and in-game items from the store.