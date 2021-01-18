Genshin Impact codes: How to redeem promo codes in-game

Genshin Impact's developer miHoYo regularly provides redeemable promotion codes for players to claim various in-game items and benefits.

The in-game items and goodies help players with character progression and other in-game features. These codes only remain active for a very short while and become useless after a few days.

Nevertheless, players must have a level 10 adventure rank in Genshin Impact to avail respective benefits from promotion codes. Players can easily achieve a level 10 adventure rank by going through the single-player introductory quest in Genshin Impact.

Players can also find additional tips for swiftly leveling up their Adventure Rank here.

Promo Codes in Genshin Impact

Note: All codes are case-sensitive

Available Promo Codes

153YuSaenh - Rewards players with 30 Primogems and 5x Adventure EXP; Available in all regions.

Cuupmbjsvd - Rewards players with 50 Primogems; Available in all regions.

GSIMPTq125 - Rewards players with 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora; Available in all regions.

GENSHINGIFT - Rewards players with 50 Primogems and 3x Hero's Wit; Available in all regions as a new player gift.

Expired Promo Codes

5KVeIbSxDUU - Rewarded players with 100 Primogems, and 10x Mystic Nehancement Ore.

G3tQq6TOqmE - Rewarded players with 100 Primogems, and 5x Hero's Wit.

eATDgIXLD56 - Rewarded players with 100 Primogems, and 50,000 Mora.

GOLNXLAKC58 - Rewarded players with 50 Primogems.

GENSHIN1111 - Rewarded players with 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

GENSHINZHB30 - Rewarded players with 160 Primogems.

GENSHINMHY0O - Rewarded players with 30 Primogems.

GENSHIN1006U - Rewarded players with 30 Primogems, and 5x Adventure EXP.

GENSHIN0928E - Rewarded players with 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

Apart from these, additional codes are introduced everytime miHoYo reveals new promo codes for Genshin Impact. Players can keep an eye on gensh.in to keep and eye on new codes being updated as well as existing codes expiring.

To redeem available codes, players can either visit this link, or do the same from the in-game option. For players looking to redeem these codes from Genshin Impact's application client, here are the necessary steps: Settings > Account > Redeem Code.