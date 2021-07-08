When did Genshin Impact come out? Anniversary date and all you need to know

September 28th is Genshin Impact's anniversary date, and players should remember it, especially since it's bound to be a memorable date.

Anniversary dates are often some of the most prestigious events in a gacha game. The good thing about anniversary dates is that players know exactly when it will happen. Genshin Impact's anniversary date is coming soon.

It was officially released on September 28th, 2020 (the game's first release is the most important one; subsequent dates for ports like on the PS5 often don't get their own anniversary dates). Some info has been leaked, but it's still in the early stages.

Genshin Impact's Anniversary date info

There are big plans for the anniversary. It’s way more than just a banner update and festival.



There will be a lot of free Primogems#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/VZy72pw1t9 — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) June 27, 2021

Since Genshin Impact has had a very successful year thus far, miHoYo could be feeling particularly generous with an anniversary event. So far, all that's known from leakers is that it will be more than just the usual banner stuff and there will be a lot of free Primogems to go around.

When is the Genshin Impact anniversary date?

Genshin Impact fans should remember that September 28th applies to players on all platforms. This is an important date to remember, as it is what kickstarted Genshin Impact's success.

What will be in the anniversary event?

// genshin leaks



possibly in 1.8, the anniversary update pic.twitter.com/AksVAOL4Nr — Vice✰ (@V1cTorie) July 1, 2021

Some players speculate that a free five-star unit could be given away, but there is no concrete info supporting that claim thus far. It's worth noting that miHoYo's other notable game, Honkai Impact 3rd, has had generous rewards like that for their anniversary events.

All that's presently known is that there will be big plans for the anniversary event in Genshin Impact. It won't be like the usual filler events players do to claim their free character copies. If it is a free five-star unit, players speculate that it will be one of the older and more outdated ones like Diluc or Jean.

It is not yet known who will be the main character highlighted in the character banner that will coincide with the anniversary event in Genshin Impact.

Other minor stuff to consider

Starting with the 2021 anniversary, expect more media to portray Lumine as the protagonist



There was an imbalance during year one, which mostly featured Aether as the hero and Lumine as the villain

That will change#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/22DV89ZR2x — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 2, 2021

On the more minor side of things, Genshin Impact media will portray Lumine as the protagonist more. The first year showcased Aether as the default protagonist and Lumine as the villain, so it is interesting that the marketing strategy is going to be reversed in this instance.

This doesn't mean Aether won't show up, but it will be more balanced compared to how media portrayed the two characters in 2020.

From my current understanding: the Moonchase Festival will happen in the fall, concurrently with anniversary events



Moonchase won't be the update's focus. There are really big surprises. I'll talk more about that later in the month#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact pic.twitter.com/udAqhWWczk — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 2, 2021

Also, the Moonchase event is not the anniversary event Genshin Impact fans are looking forward to. It's a separate event that will happen around the same time as the anniversary event.

