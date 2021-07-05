Genshin Impact leaks: Keqing's story quest and Moonchase festival to arrive in 2.1 update

Genshin Impact leakers have begun revealing content from version 2.1, and it seems likely that players will see more of Keqing during the update.

Leaks point to two new additions to Genshin Impact 2.1. The Moonchase Festival, which has been confirmed to arrive at some point, is rumored to be released in this version. Furthermore, players might be happy to know that Keqing may finally get her own story quest.

Genshin Impact to introduce the Moonchase Festival in version 2.1

Genshin Impact is expected to release the Moonchase Festival event around late September. Details surrounding the festival are scarce at the moment, but developers have confirmed that Keqing will make an appearance.

putting my clown makeup on but lots of things line up for a possible future canon ganqing interaction...

1. we have official confirmation that keqing will show up during the moonchase festival: https://t.co/W9LeJgqjPF pic.twitter.com/fubnCsW1Sj — Cyn @ 甘晴 24/7 (@jyutcing) June 14, 2021

The Moonchase Festival will likely run around the time of the one-year anniversary of Genshin Impact, which is due for September 28th. If Genshin Impact continues to add major updates every six weeks, this should slate the festival for version 2.1.

According to leaks, Keqing’s role in the Moonchase Festival will be just a minor one. It’s possible that she has some administrative responsibility in the festival, since she’s the Yuheng of the Qixing which governs Liyue. However, Keqing’s exact role in the festival is still unknown.

From my current understanding: the Moonchase Festival will happen in the fall, concurrently with anniversary events



Moonchase won't be the update's focus. There are really big surprises. I'll talk more about that later in the month#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact pic.twitter.com/udAqhWWczk — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 2, 2021

Per this tweet, Moonchase isn’t expected to be the most important addition in the 2.1 update. Genshin Report does mention some “big surprises” inbound, so even greater leaks from 2.1 may be on the way soon.

Keqing’s story quest in Genshin Impact

Keqing is one of just a few 5-star characters who are yet to have a dedicated story quest in Genshin Impact. Thankfully for Keqing fans, that seems soon to change.

As expected, Keqing will play a role during the anniversary, but it (and moonchase) won't be massive



I've been told she'll finally get a story quest#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/trLWbGbdoM — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 5, 2021

Players will likely unlock Keqing’s story quest with a Story Key, just like with other characters’ story quests. To get a Story Key, players need to complete eight Daily Commissions. The story quest is likely also locked for players below a certain Adventure Rank.

Once Keqing’s story quest is unlocked, players should be able to play the whole questline without further requirements.

Keqing speaking about the Adepti (image via Bluemeat)

Keqing is known for taking matters into her own hands, not relying on the Adepti’s help. She’s a workaholic by every measure, and players will likely see that side of her in the upcoming story quest.

