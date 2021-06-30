Genshin Impact leaks: Is Inazuma coming in version 1.7?

Travelers in Genshin Impact have explored the nations of Mondstadt and Liyue, and Inazuma is next on the list.

Genshin Impact players have been waiting for Inazuma for months now, and it seems the wait is almost over. Players will soon explore the Electro nation and likely fulfill the Traveler’s goal of confronting the Electro Archon.

Although the roadmap for main-storyline content in Inazuma is still blurry, leaks have indicated when the nation will appear and how characters will explore it.

Disclaimer: This article will reveal information from the recent "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" quest. Leaked information may contain potential spoilers as well, though they should be taken with some skepticism.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Electro traveler abilities, animations, and more

Inazuma lore revealed in the Genshin Impact storyline

Kazuha describes Inazuma and the Electro Archon (image via LyurGG)

Travelers have learned a few things about Inazuma just by completing some important story quests. For Genshin Impact’s protagonist, the current issue with Inazuma is that it is a closed nation.

The Traveler needs to go to Inazuma, but the strict policies there prevent people from entering or leaving.

Furthermore, the Electro Archon, Baal, directly rules over Inazuma under the Raiden Shogun title, which is far different from Venti’s and Zhongli’s hands-off approach.

The archon has also imposed a Vision Hunt Decree, persecuting those like Kazuha who hold an elemental Vision. Her goal is to offer all Visions in Inazuma to a statue of the Thousand-Armed, Hundred-Eyed God.

Zhongli describes Baal's goal (image via OinK Gaming)

The exact reason why the Electro Archon became a tyrant, or at least seems like one, is currently unknown. It’s known that she wasn’t one of the original seven winners of the Archon War. However, players will have to wait for a more comprehensive backstory to understand her.

Based on the "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" quest, it seems certain that Beidou and Kazuha will help the Traveler reach Inazuma. The journey, as Kazuha mentions, will be treacherous. Winds and rain, emblematic of Baal's desire to keep the nation closed, will add peril to the journey to Inazuma.

Beidou offering to help the Traveler reach Inazuma (image via LyurGG)

Also read: Is Kamisato Ayaka arriving in Genshin Impact 1.7 update?

When will Inazuma be released in Genshin Impact?

Following speculation, Genshin Impact will release Inazuma on July 20-21 with the 1.7 update. Of course, the Genshin Impact team may decide to release Inazuma sometime later in the six-week duration of version 1.7.

Game developers haven’t confirmed for certain that Inazuma will arrive in the next version, though the main storyline has hinted it will be released very soon. Moreover, Genshin Impact leakers have hinted at plenty of Inazuma-related content expected for the next patch.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal exploration features in Inazuma

Expected Inazuma area: Seirai Island (image via miHoYo)

According to leaks, some areas of Inazuma will have high concentrations of Electro energy, dealing damage over time to characters. This will make it very difficult or even impossible to explore all of Inazuma as soon as the Traveler reaches the coast.

To facilitate exploration, Inazuma will likely have the Sacred Sakura Tree, which enhances Electrograna as players level up the tree. These Electrograna protect characters from environmental damage, allowing players to explore more of Inazuma.

Sacred Sakura's Favor: offerings to the sacred tree at the Grand Narukami Shrine (similar to the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine).



Leveling the tree can also unlock/enhance the bonus effects of electrograna that aid your exploration in Inazuma. pic.twitter.com/GDE8Fc2yq6 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 15, 2021

Leaks suggest that Genshin Impact players will enhance the Sacred Sakura Tree up to level 50, needing 25 Electro Sigils for each level. Although it may seem time-consuming to level the tree, it will provide great rewards as players gradually enhance it. Rewards include free wishes, Crowns of Insight, Shrine of Depths keys, weapon billets and more.

The Sacred Sakura Tree is clearly important in Inazuma, and players should certainly prioritize leveling it up to get full access to the nation. However, to bring the tree to its max level, they may need to collect 1,250 Electro Sigils in total.

Thanks to the Sacred Sakura Tree, it may take months to fully explore Inazuma. Genshin Impact players have wanted long-lasting content for a while now, and it seems that they will get just that with the challenges in Inazuma.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Major changes to Inazuma map after domains and waypoints leaked

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul