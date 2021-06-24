Is Kamisato Ayaka arriving in Genshin Impact 1.7 update?

Ayaka Kamisato is confirmed as an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, and recent leaks indicate when she will arrive in the game.

As the head of the Kamisato House, Ayaka is a prominent figure in the soon-explorable Inazuma region. Players expect her to be a Cryo, sword-using character. She will also be a 5-star character, meaning players will have to wish on the character event banner to add her to their roster.

When will Ayaka be released in Genshin Impact

Leaks suggest Ayaka will appear on the first event banner of the next update. Barring any delays, Ayaka and the new banners should debut as soon as the update is released. So, if Genshin Impact continues to follow their six-week update schedule, Ayaka should arrive around July 21.

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

To clarify Lumie’s tweet, the next update may be called either version 1.7 or 2.0. Players will have to wait until miHoYo announces the next version to find out which one it is.

Regardless of how Genshin Impact names its next update, Ayaka should appear in the next patch if these leaks hold true.

F2P and low-spending players may have some tough decisions to make. Kazuha arrives after the current Klee banner, and leaks suggest Yoimiya will make her debut immediately after Ayaka. Three consecutive banners with new 5-star characters are inbound, and players will have to decide for themselves which ones to wish for.

Ayaka’s combat abilities and animations in Genshin Impact

Owing to leaks, players can now be pretty confident about how Ayaka will perform in combat.

Disclaimer: Until miHoYo confirms anything related to Ayaka’s gameplay, leaks are subject to change. Her expected abilities may differ from her gameplay once she’s released.

Ayaka's elemental abilities

Ayaka’s Elemental Skill, Kamisato Art: Hyouka, is expected to deal Cryo damage in an AoE around herself and launch enemies. Players will likely use this ability to create elemental reactions like Superconduct and Freeze.

Ayaka’s Elemental Skill (image via abc64)

Meanwhile, Ayaka’s Elemental Burst, Kamisato Art: Soumetsu, creates something called a “Souken Gate.” This attack continuously moves forward, dealing Cryo damage and inevitably exploding to inflict AoE damage.

Ayaka’s Elemental Burst (image via abc64)

Ayaka, like Mona, also has a unique sprinting ability. Kamisato Art: Senho allows her to hide below a sheet of ice while she sprints. She infuses nearby enemies with Cryo when the sprint ends, and for a short time, her normal attacks will deal Cryo damage.

Ayaka’s alternate sprint animation (image via abc64)

Thanks to a popular leaker, Dimbreath, and prior leaks from abc64, players have video footage of Ayaka’s animations. From here, they can see all of her elemental abilities and idle animations.

For players who prefer to see Ayaka's elemental abilities used against actual targets, there's footage to show that off as well. Dimbreath posted the following video, showcasing Ayaka’s combat animations in a battle with a few slimes.

Ayaka's constellations

Leaks have also revealed Ayaka’s likely constellations. As with all characters, one constellation improves the Elemental Skill talent level and another improves the Elemental Burst talent level. Her unique constellations mainly focus on improving her DPS capabilities.

Ayaka has possibly been the most anticipated character in Genshin Impact over the past few months. With her rumored release date coming soon, players who plan to summon Ayaka should be ready to farm her upgrade materials as soon as possible.

