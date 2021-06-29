Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Major changes to Inazuma map after domains and waypoints leaked

The nation of Inazuma is coming soon to Genshin Impact, and leaks have revealed a map of the region, including markers for notable landmarks.

The rendered map of Inazuma seemed fully-developed with Teleport Waypoints, Statues of the Seven, and more specific markers. However, it may not be as reliable as originally believed.

New leaks indicate that Genshin Impact has changed the locations of some landmarks in Inazuma. Regardless, this shouldn't discredit other leaks that detail its domains and their designs.

Genshin Impact leaks indicate changes to the Inazuma map

A credible leaker, Sukuna, asked Genshin Impact players to disregard the leaked Inazuma maps in a recent tweet.

There may have been changes to locations for regional materials, domains, etc, for the Inazuma map. If you have seen the mockup map done by CN uncles please forget about that as there are now changes.#GenshinImpact — Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) June 28, 2021

Even with this update, it’s unlikely that Inazuma's structure is now different from the leaked map. Rather, the specific locations for items and domains have probably been altered.

Currently, the changes Sukuna mentioned are unspecified. It’s a mystery what domains or items have been moved, where they are relocated, and why miHoYo would choose to move them.

Inazuma featured on a Genshin Impact interactive map

Leaked Inazuma map (image via Genshin Intel)

After leaks revealed a full map of Inazuma that even included a boss battle marker and Skiff Waypoints, it soon ended up on this interactive page. MiHoYo does have their own interactive map as well, but Inazuma is not yet implemented here.

Marked on the interactive Inazuma map are the domains, Statues of the Seven, and a single Electroculus. However, with Sukuna's recent post, it's likely that at least some of these have been moved elsewhere.

Inazuma on the interactive map (image via appsample)

The domain locations on this map are now less reliable, and players shouldn't yet assume that everything on these maps is accurate. Regardless, there have been some interesting leaks concerning the Inazuma domains that may still be true.

Leaked Inazuma domain interiors in Genshin Impact

Players expect Inazuma to have six domains spread out across the nation. New leaks have surfaced that detail these domains, showing images of their interior designs.

2. Court of Pansy (Violet Court) - Talent books pic.twitter.com/2sLquimuoO — Genshin Impact 24X7 (@Genshin247) June 22, 2021

4. Tutelage: Castle of Scrolls pic.twitter.com/JSfMuVYS4e — Genshin Impact 24X7 (@Genshin247) June 22, 2021

6. Tutelage: A Thousand Scrolls pic.twitter.com/Omz7twlgCq — Genshin Impact 24X7 (@Genshin247) June 22, 2021

According to the leaks, there will be one new artifact domain, one talent book domain, and one for weapon ascension. The other three could be weekly boss battles, one-time domains, or some new type added with Inazuma.

Inazuma is set to bring Genshin Impact players a lot of new content to explore. Featuring domains with beautiful aesthetics, they will surely enjoy the view as they earn precious rewards and build their new Inazuma-native characters.

