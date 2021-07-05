Genshin Impact anniversary update may bring more than just banners and free wishes, suggests new leak

Genshin Impact is almost a year old now, and according to leaks, big rewards are coming with the anniversary.

With any limited-time event in Genshin Impact, players expect a handful of free Primogems. For the one-year celebration, however, rewards might be especially plentiful.

Leaks suggest that Genshin Impact will celebrate the anniversary with tons of Primogems, and fans are speculating about even greater rewards.

Genshin Impact anniversary to bring incredible rewards

Per a credible leak source, Genshin Report, the anniversary update will offer much more than the typical banner rotation and festival event. Players may get Primogems in spades for playing through the anniversary.

There are big plans for the anniversary. It’s way more than just a banner update and festival.



There will be a lot of free Primogems#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/VZy72pw1t9 — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) June 27, 2021

For many players, Primogems are the most desirable currency in-game, since they facilitate making wishes on banners.

The Genshin Impact community can only speculate on the upcoming rewards for now. Although leaks only mention free Primogems, some players hope for much more out of the anniversary celebration.

no, they gave free 5 star in 3rd aniversary in honkai, mihoyo will probably give us 10-15 pulls and a 4 star of choice — sadせんせい (@ExcaliburMorga1) June 27, 2021

I'd personally prefer a single special "fate" which ignores pity and guarantees you a 5* and could be used on the banner of your choice.

But I wouldn't mind getting a Harp either. — Lotus (@Lotus88489769) June 27, 2021

Lots of speculation surround getting a free 5-star character or weapon from the Genshin Impact anniversary. Of course, these may be signs of hope more so than speculations.

Regardless, there is some reason to believe that the anniversary will give out a free character. In the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord, the event was compared to the Lantern Rite Festival, which gave out a 4-star Liyue character of the player's choosing.

// genshin leaks



possibly in 1.8, the anniversary update pic.twitter.com/AksVAOL4Nr — Vice✰ (@V1cTorie) July 1, 2021

Per the leaker’s suggestion, the rewards here will even surpass the Lantern Rite Festival, so players just might get a 5-star character or weapon. For now, however, they should keep their hopes in check while there are so few details available.

When is the Genshin Impact anniversary?

The first anniversary of the game will be on September 28. This date should fall under the version after the upcoming patch, based on the game's update schedule.

Moonchase Festival to debut near the Genshin Impact anniversary

September will likely be a big month for the community. Another special event, the Moonchase Festival, is expected to be released around the same time as the one-year anniversary.

From my current understanding: the Moonchase Festival will happen in the fall, concurrently with anniversary events



Moonchase won't be the update's focus. There are really big surprises. I'll talk more about that later in the month#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact pic.twitter.com/udAqhWWczk — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 2, 2021

Currently, little is known about the Moonchase Festival. Nevertheless, in a Q&A, developers confirmed this event would appear, and that Keqing will be present during the event.

putting my clown makeup on but lots of things line up for a possible future canon ganqing interaction...

1. we have official confirmation that keqing will show up during the moonchase festival: https://t.co/W9LeJgqjPF pic.twitter.com/fubnCsW1Sj — Cyn @ 甘晴 24/7 (@jyutcing) June 14, 2021

Finally, Travelers will interact more with Keqing, who's yet to have her own story quest thus far. Future updates are certain to expand upon Genshin Impact's storyline, and perhaps some story quests will sync with the game's anniversary or the Moonchase Festival.

