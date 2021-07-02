Where to get Kazuha's ascension materials in Genshin Impact?

Kazuha has made his official appearance in Genshin Impact, and players are now farming materials to build him.

Building characters in Genshin Impact is often a very slow process. Players must collect various world items, fight minor enemies, and challenge bosses for their unique rewards.

This article explains where Kazuha players can find the ascension materials they need in the world of Teyvat.

Farming locations for Kazuha’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Apart from Mora costs, players need to collect four different items to ascend Kazuha.

Marionette Core Vayuda Turquoise stones Sea Ganoderma Insignias

Marionette Core

To get Marionette Cores, players need to challenge the newest boss battle in Genshin Impact, Maguu Kenki.

Like in other normal bosses, rewards for fighting Maguu Kenki costs 40 resin each time. At higher World Levels, the boss should drop two or three Marionette cores.

Vayuda Turquoise stones

Like other Anemo characters, Kazuha needs the green-colored stones to ascend to higher levels.

The new Maguu Kenki boss drops Vayuda Turquoise Stones, and the Anemo Hypostasis does as well. Apart from the two normal bosses, Vayuda Turquoise stones may drop from the Stormterror weekly boss.

As another option, Dust from Azoth provides an easy way to get Vayuda Turquoise stones. On a crafting bench, players can transform ascension stones using Dust of Azoth.

Transmuting stones can be a good way to save resin while using some extra ascension stones that aren’t needed.

Early game players can also purchase some ascension stones from the souvenir shops in Mondstadt and Liyue. These shops don’t restock, but players should be sure to purchase all of their items when possible.

Sea Ganoderma

Currently, Sea Ganoderma are found exclusively in the Golden Apple Archipelago. These blue plants spawn on shallow coasts, often in groups.

Like other plants in Genshin Impact, there is a respawn delay for Sea Ganoderma. Players who are rushing to build Kazuha should keep in mind that Sea Ganoderma respawns two days after gathering one.

After version 1.6 ends and the Golden Apple Archipelago closes, players will have to find Sea Ganoderma and the Maguu Kenki drops elsewhere. These may be relocated to Inazuma, as the Maguu Kenki is known to be a product of the Electro nation.

Insignias

To ascend Kazuha, players need Treasure Hoarder Insignias, Silver Raven Insignias, and Golden Raven Insignias. These items are unique drops from Treasure Hoarders, a common enemy in Teyvat.

Treasure Hoarders spawn exclusively in Liyue, save for a few camps in northern Dragonspine. Players farming for Kazuha can check out the farming locations for insignias in the maps below.

Treasure Hoarders are easy opponents to defeat in Genshin Impact. Once players have found their preferred farming route, they should have no problem collecting the rewarded insignias.

