Iron Sting in Genshin Impact: Is the F2P sword good for Kazuha?

Genshin Impact recently released a new character named Kazuha, an Anemo sword-user from Inazuma.

Kazuha can make good use of different swords in Genshin Impact. F2P Kazuha players can wield a great craftable sword called the Iron Sting in the game.

With the Iron Sting, Kazuha can get some nice damage multipliers that work in tandem with his Swirl effects.

This article will explain why the Iron Sting is among the best 4-star weapons to equip on Kazuha.

Kazuha creates powerful Swirl reactions with the Iron Sting in Genshin Impact

The Iron Sting is a great weapon to use with Kazuha as it creates powerful elemental reactions and adds damage buffs. Since the weapon is craftable, players can refine it with relative ease.

The Iron Sting’s ability allows elemental damage to increase all types of damage by 6%. At max refinement, this buff increases to 12%. This effect can stack up to two times, and players should be able to maintain two stacks consistently while using Kazuha’s Elemental Burst.

The Iron Sting also has an Elemental Mastery substat that can go up to 165. With recent Elemental Mastery-based buffs to Swirl reactions, this substat works incredibly well for an Anemo character like Kazuha.

As a sub-DPS character who prioritizes their Elemental Skill and Burst abilities, Kazuha’s kit syncs well with the damage buffs and elemental focus of the Iron Sting. Of course, as a 4-star weapon, it’s no surprise that some 5-star weapons outperform the Iron Sting.

Best weapon for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Alongside Kazuha’s debut, Genshin Impact introduced a new 5-star sword called Freedom-Sworn. This is his signature weapon and the best in-slot sword.

The Freedom-Sworn can reach a base attack of 608. It also has a useful Elemental Mastery substat.

Though the Freedom-Sworn outclasses the Iron Sting, the difference is closer than most might assume. Readers can watch the video below for a weapon comparison.

The damage numbers shown in Kazuha’s Elemental Burst are rather similar. Of course, players are just getting familiar with Kazuha, and new metas concerning him and other Anemo characters may arise.

However, for the time being, Kazuha players can nearly maximize their damage using the Iron Sting.

