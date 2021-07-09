Genshin Impact 2.0 update: Kokomi, Baal, Gorou, Sayu, Ayaka, and other characters revealed

Genshin Impact 2.0 is the next update after Genshin Impact 1.6. The recent live stream brings an overwhelming amount of news that creates tremendous hype within the fanbase.

The announcement reveals the new region, Inazuma. Inazuma, in particular, looks gorgeous with many beautiful landscapes and breathtaking scenery. Not only that, but the live stream also announces the characters that will appear throughout the players' journey in the Electro Region. Finally, the players got a closer look at Ayaka and learned more about her role.

Genshin Impact 2.0 Inazuma update will introduce Kokomi, Baal, Gorou, Sayu, Ayaka, and more characters

Version 2.0 "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" Trailer | Genshin Impact



Overcome endless thunderstorms, set foot on the island of cherry blossoms, and witness the Eternity pursued by Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho.https://t.co/GdoDnb6GAa#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 9, 2021

The live stream reveals that not everyone is happy about Raiden Shogun's Vision Hunt Decree. Because of this, some people create a "resistance" to defy the Electro Archon's will. Here are some characters that are announced in the Special Announcement.

Kamisato Ayaka

Ayaka is a Cryo - Sword user (Image via miHoYo)

Ayaka, the "Ice Princess," has been longed for since the moment Genshin Impact was released. Finally, after almost a year, players can save their precious Primogems to pull for her. Just like in the beta, Ayaka will be a Cryo character that wields the sword.

Yoimiya

Yoimiya is a Pyro bow character that will be playable in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via miHoYo)

Three new characters will be available in Genshin Impact 2.0. Yoimiya is a Pyro character that uses a bow. She's described as a "skilled pyrotechnician who will be an important ally to the Traveler's main story."

Sayu

Sayu is a 4-star Anemo character in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Sayu is a ninja with an Anemo vision. Although her body is small, Sayu can use claymore as her weapon. This is due to the strength given by the vision. Based on the live stream, it appears that this claymore-wielding character will be a healer.

Sayu's Elemental Burst appears to be a healing area (Image via miHoYo)

Sayu is told to be insecure about being small. Because of this, she constantly tries to find a way to be taller. This leads her to sleep a lot due to the rumor that "sleeping makes you taller."

Kujou Sara

Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via miHoYo)

Kujou Sara is the general of the Tenryou Commission. A faithful servant to the Archon seeking eternity. She wields a bow and carries an Electro vision. Both her vision and weapon are clearly shown in the announcement.

Gorou

Gorou has the Geo vision (Image via miHoYo)

Gorou is a part of the resistance against the Shogun. His vision and weapon were also revealed during the special program. He wields a bow while his Geo vision can be seen on his back. It would be interesting to see what his playstyle would be like, given the interesting connection between a heavy element like Geo and a light weapon like the bow.

Tohma

Tohma's appearance gives the vibe that he's a Pyro user. Knowing Genshin Impact, his jacket and overall looks indicate his ability to manipulate Pyro. However, his vision and weapon are not yet shown. Players and fans will have to wait for the next update to learn more about him.

Yae Miko

Yae Miko is the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine (Image via miHoYo)

Yae Miko's vision seems to reside on her chest. She's an Electro user, and her weapon didn't appear in the trailer. Her appearance showcased purple eyes and pink sakura hair. This elegant lady is said to be both intelligent and cunning. She will appear during the Archon quest and was promised to have a big role to play in the story.

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Kokomi appears to be a Hydro user (Image via miHoYo)

Kokomi was described as an "adorable young lady." She's a Hydro user with no further information about her weapon or style of combat. She appears to be a part of the resistance, just like Gorou.

Baal/Raiden Shogun

The Electro Archon wielding a sword in the Livestream (Image via miHoYo)

Baal, or the Raiden Shogun, will obviously be an Electro character, as she's the Electro Archon. In the Livestream, it appears that the weapon she's wielding is a sword. However, it is not yet certain which weapon the Archon will use upon her release.

