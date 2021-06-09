Genshin Impact surprises fans with Yoimiya, Sayu, and Ayaka's official introductions 

Genshin Impact has finally introduced Sayu, Yoimiya, and Ayaka after a massive wave of leaks.

Sayu and Yoimiya have been two of the most mysterious characters in Genshin Impact. Thanks to highly confidential development and testing, the leakers barely got any leads except for their names and possible skill descriptions. However, the rumors did not stop here.

Various sources revealed different skillsets and appearances for Sayu and Yoimiya, leading to tremendous hype in the community.

Genshin Impact has now officially announced the characters, revealing their appearances and other details.

Sayu, Yoimiya, and Ayaka's character models and descriptions in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has been strict with its beta program, aiming for maximum confidentiality to avoid leaking unreleased content.

Despite their efforts, beta testers, leakers, and data miners have managed to leak upcoming content every time.

Who did hack Paimon account, speak up. https://t.co/rao4eytwsv — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 7, 2021

With that said, MiHoYo recently surprised the Genshin Impact community and leakers by revealing three of the most anticipated leaked characters in a series of shocking tweets. The tweets revealed the identity and background of Sayu, Yoimiya, and Ayaka.

Sayu in Genshin Impact

Sayu is titled Mujina Ninja in Genshin Impact. According to the official introduction, the character is a ninja who wields claymore and hails from Shiyuumatsu-Ban, Inazuma.

Sayu has Anemo elemental powers, making the unit more interesting as there is no claymore-wielding Anemo character in Genshin Impact right now. She is believed to be a 5-star character in the game.

Are you in a hurry to find Sayu? She is usually hiding in the trees in the afternoons. I have my own ways of finding her, so let me know if you need help. —Kamisato Ayato



◆ Sayu ‧ Mujina Ninja

◆ Shiyuumatsu-Ban's Resident Ninja

◆ Anemo

◆ Nyctereutes Minor#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NW9uTDZlNq — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Also read: Genshin Impact leak reveals first look at Electro Traveler's Elemental Burst animation

Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya appears to be a 5-star Pyro-type character hailing from Inazuma. The character was recently leaked during the version 1.5 update, resulting in tremendous hype. Shortly afterwards, some rumors surfaced online describing her elemental skill and burst abilities.

MiHoYo has now finally revealed the character's existence in the upcoming updates via an official post.

Yoimiya ‧ Frolicking Flames



Owner of Naganohara Fireworks#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/vqqpz8dcWo — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Yoimiya is a bow-user, aka Archer, who can infuse her normal attacks with Pyro elements to deal Pyro-elemental damage. The ability to shoot pyro-infused arrows at targets from long distances also makes her a worthy DPS unit in Genshin Impact.

Fireworks are the highlight of the festival, and Yoimiya is Inazuma's best pyrotechnician. Every display she planned turns out fabulously. —Kamisato Ayaka



◆ Yoimiya ‧ Frolicking Flames

◆ Owner of Naganohara Fireworks

◆ Pyro

◆ Carassius Auratus#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/s2Tmi02dIl — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

A recent leak from the popular leaker ABC64 on Twitter revealed Yoimiya's auto-attack and Elemental burst gameplay. The same can be seen in the tweets attached below.

I don’t even know what’s going on anymore, help. https://t.co/nC3nNVOMGw — abc64 (@abc64real) June 8, 2021

Also read: New Genshin Impact Redeem code announced ahead of Epic Games Store launch

Ayaka in Genshin Impact

A year ago, Ayaka's kit and gameplay were revealed during the CBT (Closed Beta Test). Although there are many more leaked details on the character's skill, burst, and other abilities, that's another story.

The official data describes Kamisato Ayaka as the daughter of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato clan, a reputed clan in Inazuma.

Kamisato Ayaka ‧ Frostflake Heron



Daughter of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato Clan#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/HGvF4f5AdX — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Ayaka is a 5-star Cryo-type character in Genshin Impact. Her leaked voice lines have already been revealed.

In the leaks, she can be heard mentioning Sayu, Tohma, and the Raiden Shogun Baal, which are some of the most anticipated leaked characters in Genshin Impact.

"Miss Ayaka will personally take care of the most troublesome matters." —An ordinary businessman from Hanamizaka



◆ Kamisato Ayaka ‧ Frostflake Heron

◆ Daughter of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato Clan

◆ Cryo

◆ Grus Nivis#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/zhxEAGvl5y — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

MiHoYo has tried everything to keep the leaks minimal from their end. However, the leaks don't seem to stop.

As such, MiHoYo's decision to officially tease the most anticipated characters months before their release is a great decision. They retain the playbase by building hype and giving enough time for F2P players to prepare for their banners.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 update: Klee banner release date, 4-star characters, pity, and soft-pity revealed

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh