Genshin Impact characters: When will Yoimiya be playable in the game?

August 10, 2021 is the date aspiring Yoimiya mains should remember, as that's the date her banner will be released in Genshin Impact.

Yoimiya has been a character that was once leaked with practically nothing known about her to a character with her entire skill tree leaked. Everything from her Constellations to her attacks has their stats and info leaked, and she's shaping up to be an interesting playable character.

Yoimiya is a five-star Pyro Bow user whose Elemental Skill is essentially an attack steroid that amps up her regular attacks. Her Elemental Burst is also interesting as it promotes characters other than her to attack the marked enemies. Her design is also pretty cool, so some Genshin Impact fans are wondering when she'll be released.

Yoimiya's release date in Genshin Impact

If the above leak is correct, Genshin Impact fans can expect Yoimiya's banner to take place on August 10, 2021. Interestingly enough, Sayu, another leaked four-star unit, is going to appear on the same banner with her. Given how easy four-star units are to get compared to five-star units, players rolling for Yoimiya will likely be able to pull at least one Sayu.

It's also worth noting that version 1.7 is the same as version 2.0, as leakers use it interchangeably. 2.0 is the next official update, so fans shouldn't be surprised to see Genshin Impact go from 1.6 to 2.0.

Everything that has been leaked about Yoimiya will still likely be relevant to her release date thus far. Naturally, certain numbers could be adjusted, as leaked versions of characters are always subject to change between then and now.

Yoimiya as a playable character

Different leakers have stated different results for how strong Yoimiya felt. Some leakers liked her performance, whereas some leakers (like the one shown above) were very disappointed with her.

Yoimiya doesn't appear like she's going to be the de facto meta-choice for Genshin Impact players who solely care about efficiency. Yoimiya is a bow user, so it was unlikely that she was ever going to compete with characters like Hu Tao who are easier and overall feel better to use.

Yoimiya will be fun, but not necessarily efficient (Image via Dimbreath)

Some Genshin Impact fans are obsessed with powercreep and what's considered meta. If Yoimiya is a disappointment in the final version of Genshin Impact, then it would be a safe skip for them.

Apparently, Yoimiya's auto attacks were also updated according to the same leaker shown above. It's smoother now with a faster auto attack speed. This won't fix her immediate problems as of now, but it does show that miHoYo is willing to update her accordingly.

August 10, 2021 banner

All that's currently known about Yoimiya's banner is that Sayu will be on it. The remaining two four-star units aren't yet known. Ayaka's banner will precede Yoimiya's on July 21, 2021, so F2P players should decide which unit seems more interesting to them.

As this information comes from several leaks, it is subject to change. Genshin Impact fans should keep that in mind, as anything from the date or characters in the banners could be updated on the fly.

