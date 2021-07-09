Genshin Impact redeem codes for today (July 9): 300 free Primogems

Three new Genshin Impact Redeem codes worth 300 Primogems have been released today (July 9) in the version 2.0 live stream.

Genshin Impact releases new Redeem codes, also known as redemption codes or promo codes, in every major update sneak peek Livestream. As the next major update draws nearer, Genshin Impact revealed some sneak peeks for the upcoming character Baal and other contents of the version 2.0 special program.

As thousands of fans joined the Twitch Livestream to make the event a huge success, the officials revealed three new Genshin Impact redeem codes, each worth 100 Primogems.

New Genshin Impact Redeem codes in July 2021 for free Primogems

New Genshin Impact codes released in July 2021 Livestream (Image via miHoYo)

Today, Genshin Impact announced the next major update, named "The Immovable God And The Eternal Euthymia," on Twitch. The announcement revealed unique Redeem codes worth 300 Primogems and other content that has been planned for the 2.0 Update.

The three new Genshin Impact Redeem codes released in July 2021 are:

AS6BQKLY9GL- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement ore

GBNA9J5H9Y4H- 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wits

LS6T4L9ZZ7TH- 100 Primogems and 50000 Mora rewards

Also read: Genshin Impact upcoming banners: Kazuha, Ayaka, and Yoimiya's release dates leaked

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

To redeem codes in Genshin Impact, players can repeat the following steps:

Launch Genshin Impact app on PC or Mobile device. Once the game loaded completely, click on the "Paimon" icon in the top corner. Navigate to Settings> Account > Redeem codes Click on the 'code redemption' button and enter all three codes one by one. Click on the "Exchange" button to redeem the 300 Primogems successfully.

Genshin Impact Redeem code redemption successful

After redemption, the 300 Primogems obtained from the Genshin Impact Redeem codes will be sent to the players via mail. Players can click on the "Claim all" option to transfer the rewards to their inventory and use it.

Code redeemed: The 300 Primogems can be collected from mail

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: DPS Yoimiya gameplay, Gorou character models, and more

Validity of Genshin Impact Redemption codes released today (July 9, 2021)

The three new Genshin Impact Redeem codes released today are valid until July 10th, at 12:00 AM. As the rewards are precious, and with it being the fastest way to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact, players are advised to redeem the promo codes as soon as possible.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Sayu, Yoimiya, and Ayaka banner release dates revealed

Edited by Nikhil Vinod