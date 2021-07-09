Genshin Impact Kazuha build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, team role, and more

Genshin Impact 1.6 presents their first character from Inazuma, Kaedehara Kazuha. The release of the character is surely exciting for players as it means Inazuma is finally close.

Inazuma was hinted at in the Genshin Impact 1.6 Special Announcement. While the version spoils the players with a new adventure in the Golden Apple Archipelago, it's also a little disappointing that Inazuma has to wait longer.

Fortunately, it seems that the Electro region is coming soon, especially with the announcement of three Inazuman characters.

The best builds for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Kazuha makes a great support and is viable for different builds (Image via miHoYo)

Kazuha is a 5-star Anemo character who wields a sword. With skills similar to Venti's, Kazuha mildly pulls the enemies into a small vortex. Afterward, he creates a small wind current that lifts him into the air.

If Kazuha uses a plunge attack after using his skill, he will do a special Anemo plunge that deals decent AOE damage.

Genshin Impact's Kazuha- Talent Overview

Kazuha's skill overview

To create the best Kazuha build, Genshin Impact players must first understand how his kit works. Kazuha's normal attack is the standard 5-hit per sequence, with a small tweak on his plunge attack.

Kazuha's plunge attack is what makes the Samurai unique. After using the elemental skill- Chihayaburu, his plunge attack damage is converted to Anemo damage. The move also triggers his 1st passive talent- Soumon Swordsmanship, allowing Kazuha to deal more damage.

Kazuha's plunge attack in Genshin Impact deals AOE Anemo damage

Kazuha's first passive talent may seem weird because it deals elemental damage that matches the element he 'Swirled.'

But actually, he can deal decent damage because his 2nd passive talent- Poetics of Fuubutsu grants him elemental damage bonus that corresponds with the Swirled element.

Furthermore, if players use a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer set on Kazuha, the damage of his first passive will benefit from the resistance reduction effect caused by the set bonus.

As for the elemental burst- Kazuha Slash, it creates a large AOE that deals 5 times of Anemo damage over 10 seconds. This skill is vital for Kazuha's damage dealing due to its potential in Swirl reactions.

Best artifacts for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Kazuha using 4-piece Viridescent Venerer in Genshin Impact

4-Viridescent Venerer is the obvious choice for Kazuha. However, there are a few other alternatives players can use depending on their needs. These alternate options can help if players are having bad luck with their artifact farming.

Best artifacts for Kazuha's DPS build

Gladiator's Finale is a viable choice for Physical DPS Kazuha

For Kazuha's DPS build, physical attack will grant a higher damage output compared to Anemo. Therefore, players should prioritize his stats in the following order:

For Physical DPS build:

Preferred main stats: ATK/Physical damage/CRIT stats (Attack on Timepiece, Physical damage on Goblet, and Critical on Headwear)

Recommended artifact sets:

4-piece Gladiator's Finale

2-piece Bloodstained Chivalry + 2-piece Pale Flame

4-piece Viridescent Venerer

For elemental DPS build:

Preferred Main stats: ATK/Anemo damage/CRIT stats

Recommended Artifact sets:

4-piece Viridescent Venerer

2-piece Gladiator's Finale + 2-piece Viridescent Venerer

2-piece Gladiator's Finale + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe

2-piece Viridescent Venerer + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe

Best artifacts for Kazuha's Sub-DPS build

I'm so glad I got Kazuha



I think I broke him even I build him as sub dps 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/53rI2CIgrn — Ayu Yu 🍁 (@ayu_umidan) July 5, 2021

As a Sub-DPS unit, Kazuha cannot utilize his normal attacks due to low on-field time. Therefore, playing the Samurai with ATK/Anemo damage/CRIT build is better than Physical build.

Using EM (Elemental Mastery) instead of ATK also generally leads to lower damage output. However, the Elemental Mastery on Kazuha helps him provide a larger buff using his second passive.

Preferred main stats on artifacts: ATK/Anemo damage/CRIT stats

Recommended artifact sets:

4-piece Viridescent Venerer

2-piece Gladiator's Finale + 2-piece Viridescent Venerer

2-piece Gladiator's Finale + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe

2-piece Viridescent Venerer + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe

2-piece Gladiator's Finale + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe

Best artifacts for Kazuha's Support build

Viridescent Venerer is Kazuha's best-in-slot for support build

Unlike the other two builds, playing Kazuha as a support means damage can be ignored. However, if players wish to use Kazuha to his maximum potential, then they should opt for his Elemental Mastery build:

Kazuha's EM build

Preferred main stats on artifacts: EM/EM/EM

Recommended artifact sets:

4-piece Viridescent Venerer

2-piece Viridescent Venerer + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe

2-piece Gladiator's Finale + 2-piece Viridescent Venerer

2-piece Gladiator's Finale + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe

2-piece Viridescent Venerer + 2-piece Noblesse Oblige

4-piece Noblesse Oblige

Instructor Set for Kazuha: Good choice or a gimmick?

Instructor set in Genshin Impact

Although Instructor may seem tempting to use on Kazuha, it is not the most optimal for the character. Instructor set does not have a 5-star version and because of this, Kazuha will lose 96 EM off the main stat, and up to 84 EM off the substat.

Therefore, using a 2-piece Instructor set + 2-piece Wanderer set is not a good idea. The 80 EM addition is barely worth the lost stats from Instructor's 4-star.

However, using a 4-piece Instructor will grant the whole party 120 EM. If players are aiming for some Elemental Reaction fun, then this may be viable, although not as functional as Viridescent Venerer's resistance reduction.

Best weapons for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Kazuha using Freedom-Sworn

Just like artifacts, Kazuha's best weapon will also adjust to his role.

Best weapons for Kazuha's DPS build in Genshin Impact are:

Primordial Jade Cutter

Aquila Favonia

Summit Shaper (Must have Zhongli in the party)

Freedom-Sworn

Black Sword

The Flute

Skyward Blade

Blackcliff Longsword

Prototype Rancour

Best weapons for Kazuha's sub-DPS build in Genshin Impact are:

Primordial Jade Cutter

Freedom-Sworn

Summit Shaper (Must have Zhongli in the party)

Skyward Blade

Aquila Favonia

Black Sword

Alley Flash

Iron Sting

Blackcliff Longsword

Best weapons for Kazuha's Support build in Genshin Impact are:

i use the iron sting for kazuha because of the EM pic.twitter.com/be8h5tx3hl — kim | KAZUHA HAVER (@kzhagf) July 6, 2021

Skyward Blade

Freedom-Sworn

Favonius Sword

Primordial Jade Cutter

Summit Shaper (Must have Zhongli in the party)

Festering Desire

Iron Sting

The Flute

Black Sword

Summit Shaper requires 100% shield uptime to perform optimally and so far, only Zhongli is capable of this job. Players can also use two shielders or Geo characters for 100% shield uptime.

Kaedehara Kazuha is a fun support with useful utilities for the team. Properly building this character can help players on their journey across Teyvat.

