Best weapons for Kazuha's support-build in Genshin Impact

Kaedehara Kazuha is one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact finally released the long-awaited character, Kazuha, on June 29th. Kazuha is the first playable character who belongs to Inazuma. The 5-star character is of Anemo element and uses a sword. Kazuha's ascension stat is Elemental Mastery paired with Anemo element, making him deal substantial reaction damage. For his support build, Kazuha needs to have sufficient Elemental Mastery to cause strong elemental reaction damage.

Best suited swords for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Kazuha specializes in reaction damage, so players should look out for weapons having Elemental Mastery as susbstat or passive. Following are all the available weapons (at level 90) best suited for Kazuha support build:

1) Freedom Sworn (5-star)

Base ATK : 608

Secondary Stat : +198 Elemental Mastery

Passive Ability : Increases damage by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% (depending on refinement level). If the character does Elemental damage, a 'Sigil of Rebellion' is gained every 0.5s. Upon gaining two stacks of 'Sigil of Rebellion,' all party members will gain 20/25/30/35/40% attack damage. The effect will last for 12s and increase normal, charged & plunge attack damage by 16/20/24/28/32%.

Kazuha with Freedom Sworn (image via Genshin Impact)

Freedom Sworn is the only 5-star sword having Elemental Mastery as substat. It has a very high base attack and the highest Elemental Mastery to exist on a sword.

Kazuha can take great advantage of this weapon to deal both significant Anemo damage and substantial reaction damage. The only downside of Freedom Sworn is that it can only be obtained from the limited-time weapon banner.

2) Iron Sting (4-star)

Base ATK : 510

Secondary Stat : +165 Elemental Mastery

Passive Ability : Increases all types of damage by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12% for 6s when an opponent is hit with Elemental damage. This effect can have a maximum of 2 stacks and can occur every second.

Iron Sting (image via puffram)

Iron Sting is currently the best 4-star weapon for Kazuha. It can be crafted at the blacksmith for free, making it easy for players to obtain higher refinement levels. Iron Sting has a pretty decent base attack and a considerable Elemental Mastery, which highly favors Kazuha.

3) The Alley Flash (4-star)

Base ATK : 620

Secondary Stat : +55 Elemental Mastery

Passive Ability : Increases damage by 12/15/18/21/24%, but the effect is disabled when the character takes damage.

The Alley Flash

Having an Elemental Mastery substat might portray The Alley Flash as a suitable weapon for Kazuha, but its stats are nearly insignificant. The Elemental Mastery substat of the weapon is too low to make a considerable difference even at level 90. Also, the passive ability becomes ineffective when the character itself takes damage.

Even having one of the highest base attacks, The Alley Flash is not a suitable choice for Kazuha. Other than attack damage, it doesn't bring anything fruitful from its secondary stat and passive ability. Also, it can only be obtained from the Gacha banner, making it difficult to get. So, Iron Sting is a far better option in comparison to this sword.

4) Dark Iron Sword (3-star)

Base ATK : 401

Secondary Stat : +141 Elemental Mastery

Passive Ability : Attack is increased by 20/25/30/35/40% for 12s when any reaction involving Electro element is caused.

Dark Iron Sword (image via Genshin Impact)

Dark Iron Sword can be a good choice for beginners. Having an Electro character in the team will activate the passive ability of this weapon. Still, crafting Iron Sting is a better choice for the long run as Iron Sting offers much better stats, and the passive is not related to the Electro element only.

Edited by Gautham Balaji