Tome of Eternal Flow VS Freedom-Sworn: Best 5-star weapon to get in Genshin Impact 4.5

The upcoming second-half banners of Genshin Impact's 4.5 update will see Neuvillette and Kazuha returning to the game once more. Their respective signature weapons, Tome of the Eternal Flow, and Freedom-Sworn, will also become available on the weapons banner during this period. Both 5-star armaments are exceptional at what they do and are sure to be a worthy addition to any player's account.

While the Tome of the Eternal Flow is a powerful catalyst that dovetails Neuvillette's kit perfectly, Freedom-Sworn is an amazing sword with a strong passive ability that can be equipped to several characters.

For those confused about which 5-star weapon to go for in version 4.5, this article will discuss the pros and cons of Tome of the Eternal Flow and Freedom-Sworn in Genshin Impact.

Best 5-star weapon to get in Genshin Impact's version 4.5 second-half banners

The second half weapons banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The Phase II banners for Genshin Impact's 4.5 update will go live on April 2, 2024, and players will have until April 23, 2024, to wish for Tome of the Eternal Flow and Freedom-Sworn on the Epitome Inovcation weapons banner.

While 5-star weapons are by no means necessary in the game, their advantages are mighty in comparison with their 4-star peers. Equipping Neuvillette and Kazuha with their BiS (Best-in-slot) weapons will increase their damage potential significantly.

The next section will compare the pull value of Neuvillette and Kazuha's signature weapons.

Tome of the Eternal Flow

Tome of the Eternal Flow (Image via YouTube/Moga)

Neuvillette's signature weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow, is tailor-made for him and is by far the best catalyst for him. However. before elaborating on its advantages and disadvantages, let's take a look at the stats of this weapon:

Base ATK at level 90 542 Secondary stat at level 90 88.2% Crit DMG Passive effect at R1 HP is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character has 3 stacks or a third stack's duration refreshes, 8 Energy will be restored. This Energy restoration effect can be triggered once every 12s.

Tome of the Eternal Flow offers Neuvillette additional Crit DMG, HP, and energy, all while buffing the damage of his Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement by a significant margin. It can truly make him a force to be reckoned with in Genshin Impact.

However, it is worth noting that aside from Neuvillette, there aren't any other characters that can capitalize on the weapon's passive talent. Although Wriothesley can use it to some extent, there are better options for him.

Pros

Provides a lot of Crit DMG

Increases HP

Buffs Charged Attack damage

Restores energy

Cons

Passive effects are wasted on other characters

No support abilities

Freedom-Sworn

Freedom-Sworn (Image via YouTube/Moga)

Freedom-Sworn is part of the Millenial Movement series of weapons and Kazuha's signature weapon. It is one of the best swords for support characters and is capable of buffing the entire party.

Here are the stats of Freedom-Sworn:

Bese ATK at level 90 608 Secondary stat at level 90 198 EM Passive effect at R1 Increases DMG by 10%. When characters with Freedom-Sworn trigger Elemental Reactions, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion (once every 0.5s). This triggers even if they aren't on the field. When you reach 2 Sigils, they will be consumed which grants nearby party members 20% ATK and 16% Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG for 12s. Once triggered, you gain no Sigils for 20s. The same buffs from the Millennial Movement series does not stack.

Freedom-Sworn provides Kazuha with a massive 198 Elemental Mastery at level 90, which is the highest of any weapon in the game. It also offers team-wide attack and damage buffs after he triggers elemental reactions.

Unlike Tome of the Eternal Flow, Freedom-Sworn can be used by several other in-game characters, such as Kuki Shinobu, Jean, and Lynette, to increase their damage potential.

Pros

Offers high Elemental Mastery

Provides the entire team with increased attack

Buffs Normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks

Effects can be triggered off-field

Can be wielded by several characters

Cons

Not many EM scaling characters

Requires characters from at least two different elements

Passive effect cannot stack with other weapons of the Millenial Movement series

Final Verdict

The decision to go for Tome of the Eternal Flow or Freedom-Sworn in Genshin Impact will ultimately depend on the individual's play style. If they are looking to maximize their Neuvillette's damage potential and prefer to engage directly in combat with their DPS characters, they should go for Neuvillette's catalyst.

However. if a player is more fond of reaction-based gameplay and is looking to improve the overall damage output of their teams, Freedom-Sworn's team-wide support abilities makes it the ideal choice.

