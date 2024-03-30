Tome of Eternal Flow VS Freedom-Sworn: Best 5-star weapon to get in Genshin Impact 4.5

The upcoming second-half banners of Genshin Impact's 4.5 update will see Neuvillette and Kazuha returning to the game once more. Their respective signature weapons, Tome of the Eternal Flow, and Freedom-Sworn, will also become available on the weapons banner during this period. Both 5-star armaments are exceptional at what they do and are sure to be a worthy addition to any player's account.
While the Tome of the Eternal Flow is a powerful catalyst that dovetails Neuvillette's kit perfectly, Freedom-Sworn is an amazing sword with a strong passive ability that can be equipped to several characters.
For those confused about which 5-star weapon to go for in version 4.5, this article will discuss the pros and cons of Tome of the Eternal Flow and Freedom-Sworn in Genshin Impact.
Best 5-star weapon to get in Genshin Impact's version 4.5 second-half banners
The Phase II banners for Genshin Impact's 4.5 update will go live on April 2, 2024, and players will have until April 23, 2024, to wish for Tome of the Eternal Flow and Freedom-Sworn on the Epitome Inovcation weapons banner.
While 5-star weapons are by no means necessary in the game, their advantages are mighty in comparison with their 4-star peers. Equipping Neuvillette and Kazuha with their BiS (Best-in-slot) weapons will increase their damage potential significantly.
The next section will compare the pull value of Neuvillette and Kazuha's signature weapons.
Tome of the Eternal Flow
Neuvillette's signature weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow, is tailor-made for him and is by far the best catalyst for him. However. before elaborating on its advantages and disadvantages, let's take a look at the stats of this weapon:
Tome of the Eternal Flow offers Neuvillette additional Crit DMG, HP, and energy, all while buffing the damage of his Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement by a significant margin. It can truly make him a force to be reckoned with in Genshin Impact.
However, it is worth noting that aside from Neuvillette, there aren't any other characters that can capitalize on the weapon's passive talent. Although Wriothesley can use it to some extent, there are better options for him.
Pros
- Provides a lot of Crit DMG
- Increases HP
- Buffs Charged Attack damage
- Restores energy
Cons
- Passive effects are wasted on other characters
- No support abilities
Freedom-Sworn
Freedom-Sworn is part of the Millenial Movement series of weapons and Kazuha's signature weapon. It is one of the best swords for support characters and is capable of buffing the entire party.
Here are the stats of Freedom-Sworn:
Freedom-Sworn provides Kazuha with a massive 198 Elemental Mastery at level 90, which is the highest of any weapon in the game. It also offers team-wide attack and damage buffs after he triggers elemental reactions.
Unlike Tome of the Eternal Flow, Freedom-Sworn can be used by several other in-game characters, such as Kuki Shinobu, Jean, and Lynette, to increase their damage potential.
Pros
- Offers high Elemental Mastery
- Provides the entire team with increased attack
- Buffs Normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks
- Effects can be triggered off-field
- Can be wielded by several characters
Cons
- Not many EM scaling characters
- Requires characters from at least two different elements
- Passive effect cannot stack with other weapons of the Millenial Movement series
Final Verdict
The decision to go for Tome of the Eternal Flow or Freedom-Sworn in Genshin Impact will ultimately depend on the individual's play style. If they are looking to maximize their Neuvillette's damage potential and prefer to engage directly in combat with their DPS characters, they should go for Neuvillette's catalyst.
However. if a player is more fond of reaction-based gameplay and is looking to improve the overall damage output of their teams, Freedom-Sworn's team-wide support abilities makes it the ideal choice.
