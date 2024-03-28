Neuvillette's signature weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow, will return to the weapons banner during the second half of Genshin Impact's 4.5 update. This 5-star catalyst imbues him with a lot of Crit DMG and boosts his damage by quite some margin. However, given its rarity, many wonder if Tome of the Eternal Flow is worth pulling for Neuvillette.

Furthermore, his C1 is also a lucrative option, leading to the question of which one to pick. Therefore, if you are on the fence about obtaining Tome of the Eternal Flow in Genshin Impact, this article will cover all the details about the 5-star catalyst and its pull value in the game.

Is Tome of the Eternal Flow worth pulling in Genshin Impact 4.5 second half?

Tome of the Eternal Flow banner in 4.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Tome of the Eternal Flow will be featured on the weapons banner during the second half of Genshin Impact's version 4.5 on April 2, 2024. It will be offered alongside Kazuha's signature sword, Freedom-Sworn.

Fans who already have Neuvillette or are planning to get him must be contemplating if it is worth their Primogems to pull for his signature weapon. However, before moving on to that, let's look at the stats of Tome of the Eternal Flow at R1:

Base ATK at level 90 542 Secondary stat at level 90 88.2% Crit DMG

Its passive effect is called Aeon Wave, which does the following:

"HP is increased by 16%. When current HP increases or decreases, Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character has 3 stacks or a third stack's duration refreshes, 8 Energy will be restored. This Energy restoration effect can be triggered once every 12s."

The weapon is Neuvillette's BiS option and provides him with a whopping 88.2% Crit DMG. This can be extremely helpful for players struggling with managing a decent crit ratio.

Additionally, its passive effect makes him a beast by offering the following benefits:

Provides Neuvillette with 16% more HP. Given that his damage scales off the HP stat, it is quite useful.

Neuvillette relies on his Charged Attack for most of his damage, and the weapon buffs it by 14% whenever his HP increases or decreases, which is a very simple condition to fulfill.

Restores eight energy for Neuvillette, allowing him to Burst more often while reducing the need to invest in Energy Recharge stats.

All of the above-mentioned effects make Tome of the Eternal Flow a worthwhile weapon for Neuvillette as it can improve his damage by a lot. However, players should keep in mind that this catalyst is only good for this character particularly and will be wasted on any other users.

Is Tome of the Eternal Flow better than the C1 constellation for Neuvilllette in Genshin Impact?

Tome of the Eternal Flow in-game (Image via YouTube/GenshinGladiator)

Many players must be curious whether they should pull for Tome of the Eternal Flow or Neuvillette's Constellation 1 in Genshin Impact. However, before discussing that, let's first look at the C1 advantages:

Offers increased Interruption to Resistance when using Neuvillette's Charged Attack.

Provides Neuvillette 1 stack of Past Draconic Glories from the Passive Talent "Heir to the Ancient Sea's Authority" when he takes the field.

The first effect is a nice quality-of-life change that can protect him from incoming attacks when dealing damage. Whereas the second effect makes it easier to gain stacks for his A1 passive talent. This eliminates the need for characters of four different elements and opens up several team compositions for Neuvillette. It also enables him to be paired with Furina.

However, both C1 advantages can be replaced by Zhongli, who can assist Neuvillette with an unbreakable shield while also providing him with a stack of Past Draconic Glories by triggering the Crystallize reaction.

Final verdict

The decision of whether to go for C1 or Tome of the Eternal Flow for Neuvillette should be made based on whether the players have Zhongli. If they have him, it is recommended to go for the weapon, as it can buff Neuvillette's damage by quite a lot. However, the Constellation can be a viable pick if the players lack shielding, which can enable them to deliver consistent damage without interruption.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.