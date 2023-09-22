Tome of the Eternal Flow in Genshin Impact: Ascension Materials and stats guide for Neuvillette's signature weapon

Tome of the Eternal Flow is a great 5-star Catalyst in Genshin Impact that also serves as Neuvillette's signature weapon. Anybody interested in getting this Catalyst should know its Ascension Materials and stats. For those unaware, this little book has 542 ATK and 88.2% CRIT DMG at Level 90. Those are excellent stats, especially the latter.

If you plan on getting it to Level 90 Genshin Impact, you must farm plenty of Ascension Materials to do so. This guide will include a list of what you need to grind for, along with some details on the Tome of the Eternal Flow's effect.

Genshin Impact guide: Tome of the Eternal Flow's stats and effect

Tome of the Eternal Flow is a great weapon for characters who want high CRIT DMG% and buffs to Charged Attacks (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the Level 1 and 90 stats for the Tome of the Eternal Flow in Genshin Impact:

Level 1: 44 ATK and 19.2% CRIT DMG

44 ATK and 19.2% CRIT DMG Level 90: 542 ATK and 88.2% CRIT DMG

This 5-star weapon's effect is as follows:

"HP is increased by 16/20/24/28/32%. When current HP increases or decreases, Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14/18/22/26/30% for 4s. Max 3 stacks, can be triggered once every 0.3s. When you have 3 stacks or refresh a third stack's duration, 8 Energy will be restored. This Energy restoration effect can be triggered once every 12s."

Note that the slashes indicate the numbers from R1 to R5.

Tome of the Eternal Flow's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Here are the renders of the Ascension Materials you need to farm for Neuvillette's signature weapon (Image via Ambr.top)

Here is a list of Ascension Materials required to ascend Tome of the Eternal Flow in Genshin Impact:

1st Ascension: 5x Dross of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 5x Rift Core + 3x Meshing Gear + 10,000 Mora

5x Dross of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 5x Rift Core + 3x Meshing Gear + 10,000 Mora 2nd Ascension: 5x Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 18x Rift Core + 12x Meshing Gear + 20,000 Mora

5x Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 18x Rift Core + 12x Meshing Gear + 20,000 Mora 3rd Ascension: 9x Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 9x Foreign Synapse + 9x Mechanical Spur Gear + 30,000 Mora

9x Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 9x Foreign Synapse + 9x Mechanical Spur Gear + 30,000 Mora 4th Ascension: 5x Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 18x Foreign Synapse + 14x Mechanical Spur Gear + 45,000 Mora

5x Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 18x Foreign Synapse + 14x Mechanical Spur Gear + 45,000 Mora 5th Ascension: 9x Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 14x Alien Life Core + 9x Artificed Dynamic Gear + 55,000 Mora

9x Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 14x Alien Life Core + 9x Artificed Dynamic Gear + 55,000 Mora 6th Ascension: 6x Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 27x Alien Life Core + 18x Artificed Dynamic Gear + 65,000 Mora

Unsurprisingly, all these items can be obtained in Fontaine.

Neuvillette next to his signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's the total number of Ascension Materials you must farm to max out Neuvillette's signature weapon in this game:

5x Dross of Pure Sacred Dewdrop

14x Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop

14x Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop

6x Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop

23x Rift Core

27x Foreign Synapse

41x Alien Life Core

15x Meshing Gear

23x Mechanical Spur Gear

27x Artificed Dynamic Gear

225,000 Mora (this amount is solely for Ascensions)

The Pure Sacred Dewdrop is available from the Echoes of the Deep Tides Domain every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Slain Breacher Primuses can drop Rift Cores, Foreign Synpases, and Alien Life Cores. Similarly, all the Gears can be gotten from Clockwork Meka that you defeat.

Poll : Is Neuvillette one of your favorite characters in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes