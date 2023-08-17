Finding a Clockwork Meka in Genshin Impact shouldn't be hard since this game has over 100 locations where this foe is available right now. This article will include an interactive map showing off all known areas featuring this enemy. Readers can feel free to zoom in or out of that embed and pan it around however they please. Some images of the overworld and underwater section will also be provided for your convenience.

These automatons either possess Ousia or Pneuma, so it might be helpful for players to have both forms of Arkhe in their party while farming these foes. These enemies drop Meshing Gears, Mechanical Spur Gears, and Artificed Dynamic Gears that can be used on some Fontaine character and weapon Ascensions.

Interactive map of all Clockwork Meka locations in Genshin Impact

The interactive map above shows all known Clockwork Meka locations in Genshin Impact and should automatically update with each patch. As readers can see, this title has no shortage of such foes to fight across Fontaine if they need these enemies' Ascension Material drops.

However, certain parts of the interactive map might seem confusing to some players, so the next part of this article will include some still images for clarification.

Underwater map

These are the underwater locations in Genshin Impact 4.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's start with the underwater locations first since they might be more perplexing. The enemies (Underwater Patrol Mek and Underwater Survey Mek Underwater Survey Mek) count as Clockwork Meka and will drop the usual Gear Ascension Materials.

They often appear in groups (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers should consider absorbing a Xenochromatic Creature's ability so they have more underwater combat prowess since the default attack available to all characters is rather lackluster. Ideally, something like a Xenochromatic Armored Crab would be helpful to make the grind easier.

Overworld map

This is the generic overworld map for these foes in Genshin Impact 4.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

The generic Clockwork Meka that players can fight anywhere above water should be no problem to deal with for most Travelers. Just get your generic combat party and wipe the floor with the enemies across Fontaine. Remember that these foes can use either Ousia or Pneuma, so plan accordingly.

That's it for the regular Clockwork Meka locations in Genshin Impact. However, one related boss is worth covering since some readers may seek more Fontaine Ascension Materials.

Icewind Suite location

The Icewind Suite is a normal boss that some players may wish to farm (Image via HoYoverse)

Icewind Suite is a unique boss in Genshin Impact, and players can choose one of two its forms to fight. To do so, talk to Maillardet south of Marcotte Station. Icewind Suite does not drop the usual Clockwork Meka Gear Ascension Materials, even though it's technically part of the same enemy archetype.

Instead, this Normal Boss drops one of two unique Ascension Materials, depending on the version you fight:

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius

That's everything that Genshin Impact players need to know about Clockwork Meka and their locations. Hopefully, this guide helped players find out where they can fight these new Fontaine enemies.

