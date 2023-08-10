Genshin Impact Pneuma and Ousia enemies, Shield weakness, and other details

With Fontaine's release just around the corner, Genshin Impact has been consistently revealing more information about the upcoming region to make it easier for Travelers. Pneuma and Ousia are definitely the most intriguing mechanics that will be added to the game in version 4.0. They are basically energies that are imbued within everything in the land of Fontaine, including people and enemies.

Pneuma and Ousia can be seen as opposing energies, which can cause the Annihilation reaction when they come in contact. An enemy imbued with Pneuma can easily be defeated by using Ousia energy, and vice versa.

This information can come in handy when players encounter the Breacher Primus enemies in Fontaine, as their shields can be easily pierced using Pneuma or Ousia attacks.

All Genshin Impact enemy types and their Pneuma-Ousia weaknesses

妮可少年 HomDGCat @homdgcat



The link is:

hoyolab.com/article/207676…



They say "defenses", and there is indeed a shieldbar, but in fact the monster doesn't gain any DMG reduction.



They say "defenses", and there is indeed a shieldbar, but in fact the monster doesn't gain any DMG reduction. It should be called "buff" instead.

Similar to the characters in Fontaine, the enemies, too, will either belong to the Pneuma or Ousia Arkhe energy. Therefore, defeating these enemies will require not only strength but the knowledge of their energy alignment as well.

A number of new mobs ranging from Automatons to Breacher Primus, will be introduced to the game with the Fontaine region's release in the 4.0 update. The Breacher Primus are expected to be highly notorious due to the fact that they can conjure shields that can buff their damage.

The Annihilation reaction caused by using either Pneuma or Ousia energies will be crucial for breaking through its defenses.

妮可少年 HomDGCat @homdgcat



The link is:

hoyolab.com/article/207676…



These are Pneumousia Amplifiers, much more powerful than Elemental Nodes (ordinary Amplifiers in domains or the Abyss).



Info from



These are Pneumousia Amplifiers, much more powerful than Elemental Nodes (ordinary Amplifiers in domains or the Abyss). Pneumousia Amplifiers also appear in the Abyss (4.0 9-3)

As per recent information from Twitter user HomDGCat, even the 4.0 Spiral Abyss will feature these new mechanics. It is expected Pneuma Amplifiers and Elemental Nodes will be introduced in the Abyss, which can buff enemies. Ousia attacks will be the key to destroying these Pneuma Amplifiers, which in turn will prevent the enemies from receiving their buffs.

A list of all upcoming enemies and their Pneuma-Ousia alignments is provided further in the article.

All Pneuma-type enemies who can be weakened with Ousia-imbued attacks in Genshin Impact

Icewind Suite: Nemesis of Coppelius (Image via Project Amber)

Several new Pneuma-type enemies are expected to be added in Genshin Impact's 4.0 update.

Here is a list of all the enemies that may be aligned with the Pneuma energy type:

1) Small Meka

Underwater Survey Mek - Pneuma

Underwater Patrol Mek - Pneuma

Area Alert Mek - Pneuma

Recon Log Mek - Pneuma

Arithmetic Enhancer Mek - Pneuma

Geological Survey Mek - Pneuma

Nimble Harvester Mek - Pneuma

2) Big Meka

Suppression Specialist Mek - Pneuma

Assault Specialist Mek - Pneuma

Annihilation Specialist Mek - Pneuma

Construction Specialist Mek - Pneuma

3) Boss Monster

Icewind Suite: Nemesis of Coppelius

All Ousia-type enemies who can be weakened with Pneuma-imbued attacks in Genshin Impact

Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia (Image via Project Amber)

Several new Ousia-type enemies are expected to be added in Genshin Impact's 4.0 update.

Here is a list of all the enemies that may be aligned with the Ousia energy type:

1) Small Meka

Underwater Survey Mek - Ousia

Underwater Patrol Mek - Ousia

Area Alert Mek - Ousia

Recon Log Mek - Ousia

Arithmetic Enhancer Mek - Ousia

Geological Survey Mek - Ousia

Nimble Harvester Mek - Ousia

2) Big Meka

Suppression Specialist Mek - Ousia

Assault Specialist Mek - Ousia

Annihilation Specialist Mek - Ousia

Construction Specialist Mek - Ousia

3) Boss Monster

Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia

More information about the Pneuma and Ousia energies will be revealed with the eventual release of Genshin Impact's 4.0 Fontaine update, slated to release on August 16, 2023.