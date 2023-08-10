Genshin Impact Pneuma and Ousia enemies, Shield weakness, and other details

With Fontaine's release just around the corner, Genshin Impact has been consistently revealing more information about the upcoming region to make it easier for Travelers. Pneuma and Ousia are definitely the most intriguing mechanics that will be added to the game in version 4.0. They are basically energies that are imbued within everything in the land of Fontaine, including people and enemies.
Pneuma and Ousia can be seen as opposing energies, which can cause the Annihilation reaction when they come in contact. An enemy imbued with Pneuma can easily be defeated by using Ousia energy, and vice versa.
This information can come in handy when players encounter the Breacher Primus enemies in Fontaine, as their shields can be easily pierced using Pneuma or Ousia attacks.
All Genshin Impact enemy types and their Pneuma-Ousia weaknesses
Similar to the characters in Fontaine, the enemies, too, will either belong to the Pneuma or Ousia Arkhe energy. Therefore, defeating these enemies will require not only strength but the knowledge of their energy alignment as well.
A number of new mobs ranging from Automatons to Breacher Primus, will be introduced to the game with the Fontaine region's release in the 4.0 update. The Breacher Primus are expected to be highly notorious due to the fact that they can conjure shields that can buff their damage.
The Annihilation reaction caused by using either Pneuma or Ousia energies will be crucial for breaking through its defenses.
As per recent information from Twitter user HomDGCat, even the 4.0 Spiral Abyss will feature these new mechanics. It is expected Pneuma Amplifiers and Elemental Nodes will be introduced in the Abyss, which can buff enemies. Ousia attacks will be the key to destroying these Pneuma Amplifiers, which in turn will prevent the enemies from receiving their buffs.
A list of all upcoming enemies and their Pneuma-Ousia alignments is provided further in the article.
All Pneuma-type enemies who can be weakened with Ousia-imbued attacks in Genshin Impact
Several new Pneuma-type enemies are expected to be added in Genshin Impact's 4.0 update.
Here is a list of all the enemies that may be aligned with the Pneuma energy type:
1) Small Meka
- Underwater Survey Mek - Pneuma
- Underwater Patrol Mek - Pneuma
- Area Alert Mek - Pneuma
- Recon Log Mek - Pneuma
- Arithmetic Enhancer Mek - Pneuma
- Geological Survey Mek - Pneuma
- Nimble Harvester Mek - Pneuma
2) Big Meka
- Suppression Specialist Mek - Pneuma
- Assault Specialist Mek - Pneuma
- Annihilation Specialist Mek - Pneuma
- Construction Specialist Mek - Pneuma
3) Boss Monster
- Icewind Suite: Nemesis of Coppelius
All Ousia-type enemies who can be weakened with Pneuma-imbued attacks in Genshin Impact
Several new Ousia-type enemies are expected to be added in Genshin Impact's 4.0 update.
Here is a list of all the enemies that may be aligned with the Ousia energy type:
1) Small Meka
- Underwater Survey Mek - Ousia
- Underwater Patrol Mek - Ousia
- Area Alert Mek - Ousia
- Recon Log Mek - Ousia
- Arithmetic Enhancer Mek - Ousia
- Geological Survey Mek - Ousia
- Nimble Harvester Mek - Ousia
2) Big Meka
- Suppression Specialist Mek - Ousia
- Assault Specialist Mek - Ousia
- Annihilation Specialist Mek - Ousia
- Construction Specialist Mek - Ousia
3) Boss Monster
- Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia
More information about the Pneuma and Ousia energies will be revealed with the eventual release of Genshin Impact's 4.0 Fontaine update, slated to release on August 16, 2023.