Will Fontaine's characters have two types of visions in Genshin Impact?

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Jul 18, 2023 21:32 GMT
Fontaine character Clorinde with her Electro vision (Image via Sportskeeda)
In Genshin Impact, Visions allow characters to channel and use elemental energy. Each vision is marked with one of the seven available elements of the game and provides its user the ability to manipulate that element. In the lore, they are considered gifts bestowed by gods upon those they favor, acknowledging a person's ambition.

One distinct feature of a vision in Genshin Impact is its shape. Visions of characters equipped with the same element from different countries will have different shapes, representing the country of their origin. Therefore, an Anemo vision from Liyue would appear differently than one from Inazuma, or so was the case.

Anemo vision from Liyue vs Inazuma. (Image via Sportskeeda)
Recent leaks indicate that the upcoming region of Fontaine will have two types of visions, each with a distinguishable shape.

Genshin Impact's new Fontaine vision designs

The first time we see the shape of Fontaine's vision is during our encounter with the upcoming character Charlotte. Her Cryo vision resembles an hourglass with two knots at the top and bottom. However, it isn't until the release of the Fontaine Overture teaser that we get our first look at the visions of other prominent Fontaine characters.

Earlier leaks had suggested that the country of Fontaine has been divided into two different factions, namely Pneuma and Ousia. It appears the visions of users from different factions have distinct shapes. Charlotte's faction, as per the shape of her vision, is rumored to be Pneuma, while Clorinde's vision could indicate her affiliation with Ousia.

Pneuma and Ousia mechanics in gameplay

It appears Genshin Impact's Pneuma and Ousia factions will also affect gameplay. A recent leak suggests these two reflect the properties of life forms and nature within the land of Fontaine.

Their energies can react with overworld mechanics and will be detrimental to exploration in the region. They are also expected to react with the elements of Hydro, Cryo, Electro, and Pyro for additional effects.

An older leak from Uncle Zero also suggested that these new mechanics will hold relevance in the upcoming 4.0 Spiral Abyss, where attacking a Pneuma enemy with an Ousia character, or vice versa, will trigger a shockwave that will paralyze the surrounding enemies.

It is possible that Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program livestream will touch on these factions and shed more light on these two types of visions in the Fontaine region.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
