Genshin Impact will introduce new forms of energies called Pneuma and Ousia in the upcoming 4.0 update. Naturally, many players still seem to be confused about the new mechanism. Fortunately, the developers have released another edition of The Steambird Special, which contains all the information about Pneuma and Ousia, including how to use them and what happens when they mix.

It is worth noting that the Pneuma and Ousia energy are properties of the Arkhe that can be found within every life form, earth, air, and water body of the Fontaine region.

As they will play a big part in the overworld exploration in version 4.0 and future updates, this article will cover everything travelers need to know about them and their mutual annihilation reaction.

Genshin Impact Fontaine: Pneuma and Ousia explained

As previously mentioned, Pneuma and Ousia are new forms of energy, and these properties can be found in all the life forms and matters of Fontaine. In addition, when one interacts with the other, it will trigger an Annihilation reaction. This will generate an even greater type of energy, which is also a power source of all the clockwork meka in the Nation of Hydro.

Ousia (yellow) and Pneuma (blue) energy blocks in the wilderness (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can find naturally or artificially created Ousia and Pneuma energy blocks in the wilderness of Fontaine, as shown in the image above. The former is yellowish in color, while the latter has a dark bluish hue to it.

Players will also come across several new mechanisms with Ousia and Pneuma properties that can buff enemies, store items, or power vehicles.

Travelers can use the energy blocks to trigger reactions and interact with such mechanisms to deactivate or activate them.

The above GIF showcases an example of how to use an energy block. Hitting a mechanism with a Normal, Charged, or Plunged Attack while carrying a block releases the energy within it and creates a reaction.

It is important to note that Genshin Impact players can unleash the Pneuma and Ousia energies using these blocks even while underwater.

That said, most Fontaine characters have innate Arkhe attributes, so they can use their attacks to trigger energies corresponding to their Arkhe even without Pneumousia blocks. Among the three upcoming characters in version 4.0, only Lynette has the Ousia alignment, while Lyney and Freminet are Pneuma-aligned.

By the same token, other than using Pneuma and Ousia energies to create Annihilation reactions, Genshin Impact players can also use them to fight the enemies in Fontaine.

Attacking an opponent with an opposite energy alignment can cause them to overload and stop their power supply or force them to switch their combat action, which opens up an opportunity for players to deal damage.

Genshin Impact officials have revealed that the Pneuma and Ousia system is a different mechanic from the Vision and will only be available in the Fontaine region and its characters.