The Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.0 has successfully ended. The officials have announced all the event banners for the next patch, including the rerun characters and new weapons. The upcoming 4.0 update will introduce three new playable entities from Fontaine, the Nation of Justice; Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet.

Furthermore, there are leaks that have shared information about the 4-star characters that will feature on the banners across both phases of Genshin Impact 4.0. Here's everything travelers need to know about the upcoming Event Wishes in the first Fontaine patch of the game.

Genshin Impact 4.0 complete banner schedule

Phase I (August 16 - September 6)

Lyney and Yelan banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Phase I of Genshin Impact version 4.0 will begin on August 16, 2023, and last 21 days or three weeks. The developers have officially revealed that Lyney will be the only 5-star Fontaine unit in this update and will debut in the first phase. He is a Pyro DPS unit that uses a Bow. Meanwhile, Yelan will return in this half with her second rerun banner.

Phase II (September 6 - September 27)

Zhongli and Childe banners (Image via HoYoverse)

The second phase of the upcoming 4.0 update will start on September 6, 2023, and end on September 27, 2023. This half will feature Zhongli and Childe. Interestingly, this will be the fourth rerun banner for both of them, making them the only two characters in the game with a total of five banners overall.

Lyney's new 5-star Bow and other weapons in 4.0 banners

Lyney's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the confirmed and expected 5-star items on the 4.0 weapon banners:

Phase I (August 16 - September 6)

The First Great Magic (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Aqua Simulacra (5-star Bow)

Phase II (September 6 - September 27)

Vortex Vanquisher (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Polar Star (5-star Bow)

Genshin Impact will release a new event limited Bow for Lyney called The First Great Magic, as shown in the above image. Meanwhile, this update will also bring back the signature weapons of all the 5-star rerun characters in their respective halves.

Leaked 4-star character banners

Here is a list of the 4-star characters that are expected to feature in the Genshin Impact 4.0 update's banners:

Phase I (August 16 - September 6)

Lynette (4-star Anemo)

(4-star Anemo) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro)

(4-star Hydro) Sayu (4-star Anemo)

Phase II (September 6 - September 27)

Freminet (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Noelle (4-star Geo)

(4-star Geo) Xinyan (4-star Pyro)

The officials have confirmed that Lynette will debut in the first phase alongside her 5-star twin. On the other hand, Freminet will be released in the second half. Phase I is also expected to feature Xingqiu and Sayu. Meanwhile, the other half will likely have Noelle and Xinyan. Note that the 4-star character line-up has not been officially confirmed and is thus subject to change.