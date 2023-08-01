Genshin Impact 4.0 banners: Lyney and Childe banner 4-stars and release date

The banners of the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.0 have been leaked. The new patch will introduce three new playable characters from Fontaine; Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. It is worth mentioning that Lyney is the only 5-star unit, while the other two are 4-star units. According to the leaks, the next patch is expected to rerun another Childe banner, along with two other 5-star characters from Liyue.

Furthermore, the leaks have also shared the names of all the 4-star units that will be featured on banners in both phases. Travelers can find everything they need to know about the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 banners in this article. Note that the info is subject to change.

Lyney and Lynette will be in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.0, as per leaks

Here is a list of all the characters that are expected to be in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 banners:

Phase I (August 16 - September 6)

Lyney (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Yelan (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Lynette (4-star Anemo)

(4-star Anemo) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro)

(4-star Hydro) Sayu (4-star Anemo)

Phase II (September 6 - September 27)

Zhongli (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Childe (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Freminet (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Noelle (4-star Geo)

(4-star Geo) Xinyan (4-star Pyro)

According to the leaks, Genshin Impact will release Lyney in the first phase of version 4.0, which will begin on August 16, 2023. Meanwhile, Yelan is expected to be the other 5-star rate-up unit in this half. Furthermore, it seems that the officials also plan to release Lynette in the first phase alongside her 5-star twin. At the same time, Xingqiu and Sayu are speculated to remain feature 4-star units.

Moving on, the second phase will begin on September 6, 2023. It is speculated that both Zhongli and Childe will get their fourth rerun banner in this half. Additionally, Freminet is expected to be released in the second phase of version 4.0. Noelle and Xinyan are rumored to be the other two 4-star units. Interestingly, all 4-star characters in this phase are Claymore users.

Free Lynette copy for clearing Spiral Abyss

As mentioned, Lynette is speculated to be in the first phase banner of version 4.0. There are rumors that players can also obtain a free copy of the upcoming Anemo unit by clearing the fifth floor of the Spiral Abyss. If travelers have already cleared this Floor, they can directly claim her copy.