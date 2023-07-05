Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: Free Lynette, Zhongli rerun and other banners schedule

Several new Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks detail the possibility of a Zhongli rerun in the upcoming update. Not only that, but this patch will supposedly offer a free Lynette. This article will summarize the recent leaks Travelers might be curious to see. Remember that several new rumors are still being released, as this is still the start of the 4.0 beta leaks.

Further developments may confirm or de-confirm the following information. Until then, let's look at the latest Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks related to the free Lynette, a Zhongli rerun, and other banners expected to be in the upcoming update.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: Potential Zhongli rerun banner plus a free Lynette

Old Genshin Impact 4.0 banner leaks stated that Lyney, Yelan, and Tartaglia would have Event Wishes in this update. The newest rumors spreading online state that Zhongli is the final 5-star who will be summonable during this patch. Various leakers support the above leak:

Vississ

Randialos

Keika

It is worth mentioning that Lyney and Yelan will be in the first half of Genshin Impact 4.0, while Zhongli and Tartaglia will be in the second half of that update. That means the expected release dates are:

Lyney and Yelan's Event Wishes: August 16, 2023

August 16, 2023 Zhongli and Tartaglia's Event Wishes: September 6, 2023

There were old leaks stating that no Archon would be pullable in this update, but that is no longer true. The old adage "everything is subject to change" is especially relevant here.

Just for reference, here is the last time each of the following 5-star characters was available to summon:

Lyney: N/A (he's making his debut in this patch)

N/A (he's making his debut in this patch) Yelan: February 7, 2023, to February 28, 2023

February 7, 2023, to February 28, 2023 Zhongli: August 24, 2022, to September 9, 2022

August 24, 2022, to September 9, 2022 Tartaglia: November 18, 2022, to December 6, 2022

Note that there are no leak details about which the featured 4-star characters will be. All that's known is that Lynette and Freminet will be playable in this Version Update. Sadly, which banner phase will feature them has yet to be revealed.

New characters in Genshin Impact 4.0

It is worth mentioning that all three new playable characters that are debuting in Genshin Impact 4.0 already have their entire kits leaked. Lyney is a 5-star Pyro Bow user with unique Charged Attacks and can summon something known as a Grin-Malkin Hat to taunt nearby foes.

Lynette is a 4-star Anemo Sword user whose Elemental Skill does damage to enemies based on her Max HP. Her Burst summons a Bogglecat Box to taunt nearby foes, deal Anemo DMG, and have Elemental Absorption for firing Vivid Shots.

Freminet is a 4-star Cryo Claymore user whose Elemental Skill has various levels based on his current stacks. Much of his kit revolves around Cryo and Physical DMG.

Free Lynette

The original leak discussing a free Lynette (Image via t.me/blednayaleaks)

The above leak states that players can get a free Lynette in Genshin Impact 4.0 while stating some basic information, such as how she's a 4-star Anemo Sword user. Unfortunately, no specific method about how Travelers can get this character for free, as stated here. That means it's unknown if it's tied to a limited-time event or is something permanent like the Spiral Abyss.

It is worth mentioning that Lynette has a Fundamental Force: Ousia. The Hydro Traveler has Fundamental Force: Pneuma, so having these two free characters would cover any puzzle in Fontaine involving these two new mechanics.

Based on the current leaks, only Fontaine characters have Fundamental Force.

