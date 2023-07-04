Genshin Impact Freminet leaks: Abilities, kit, release version, and namecard

Much of Freminet's kit was revealed in the latest round of Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks. Some Travelers have been excited to see the relevant details ever since he was first leaked to be playable. The information provided below is subject to change, especially when it comes to specific numbers regarding his abilities. On a related note, Freminet has been leaked to be playable in Genshin Impact 4.0.

No specific banner for this entity has been confirmed yet, but it's something to keep in mind. Although miHoYo is yet to announce the official date, this Version Update is expected to launch on August 16, 2023.

Genshin Impact leaks: Everything revealed about Freminet so far

All details about Freminet's gameplay kit can be seen in the reposted leak shown above. Note that it's a two-part slideshow, so readers can click on the right arrow to find more information. Here are some highlights of this leak:

Birthday: September 24

September 24 Base HP: 12,071

12,071 Base DEF: 708

708 Base ATK: 255

255 ATK%: 24%

Here is what his Elemental Skill does:

Cryo DMG

Enters Pers Time for ten seconds and turns his Elemental Skill into Shattering Pressure.

Pers Time: Whenever the user does a Normal Attack, he also deals Cryo DMG and increases Pers' Pressure Level.

Whenever the user does a Normal Attack, he also deals Cryo DMG and increases Pers' Pressure Level. Shattering Pressure: Level 0 does Cryo DMG, Levels 1-3 does Cyro and Physical DMG, while Level 4 does just Physical DMG.

Fundamental Force: Pneuma will let Freminet deal Pneuma-aligned Cryo DMG at certain intervals. The following Reddit post offers more information about the new Pneuma mechanic for those curious.

Recent Genshin Impact leaks also state that Freminet's Elemental Burst does the following:

AOE Cryo DMG

Resets the cooldown of Freminet's Elemental Skill

Puts the user into Stalking Mode for ten seconds

Stalking: Buffs interruption to resistance and allows the Elemental Skill to have a 70% lower cooldown. His Normal Attacks also offer one additional stack to Pers' Pressure Level. Frost damage from his Normal Attacks also deals twice the damage.

This character's Passives revolve around the following effects:

Saturation Deep Dive: If Pers Time has less than four levels of Pressure, the cooldown of the user's Elemental Skill is lowered by one second.

If Pers Time has less than four levels of Pressure, the cooldown of the user's Elemental Skill is lowered by one second. Parallel Condensers: If this character triggers Shatter, the damage from his Shattering Pressure ability is buffed by 40% for five seconds.

If this character triggers Shatter, the damage from his Shattering Pressure ability is buffed by 40% for five seconds. Deepwater Navigation: Yet to be revealed, but it's presumably to do with the new underwater gameplay mechanic.

Here is some information based on Genshin Impact leaks about his Constellations:

C1: CRIT Rate of this character's Elemental Skill's Shattering Pressure variant is buffed by 15%.

CRIT Rate of this character's Elemental Skill's Shattering Pressure variant is buffed by 15%. C2: Doing Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure restores two energy to Freminet. If he has Pressure Level 4, then he gets three energy.

Doing Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure restores two energy to Freminet. If he has Pressure Level 4, then he gets three energy. C3: +3 to his Normal Attack's level.

+3 to his Normal Attack's level. C4: Triggering Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct against foes buffs this character's ATK by 9% for six seconds, up to two stacks once every 0.3 seconds.

Triggering Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct against foes buffs this character's ATK by 9% for six seconds, up to two stacks once every 0.3 seconds. C5: +3 to his Elemental Skill's Level.

+3 to his Elemental Skill's Level. C6: Triggering Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct buffs this character's CRIT DMG by 12% for six seconds, up to three stacks once every 0.3 seconds.

Let's check out the release version leaks.

Release version

The final Genshin Impact leak is one of the oldest mentions of this character. It simply states that he is a 4-star Cryo Claymore user from Fontaine who will be playable sometime in Version 4.0. No banner half was mentioned.

Leaked namecard

Freminet's leaked namecard is the one in the above Instagram leak's middle. Some mechanic penguins are marching toward the left side, and small Cryo elements are visible sporadically throughout the artwork.

Remember, this character was leaked to be a 4-star Cryo Claymore user.

