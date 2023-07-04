There is much to discuss regarding Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, thanks to the recent Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks surge. Their splash arts and kit details are now available. Note that everything talked about here is subject to change, although it is worth mentioning that the leaks are credible. Thus, Travelers can expect something similar to what's shown in the final version.

Genshin Impact 4.0 is when Fontaine officially debuts as a new region to explore. Lyney (5-star Pyro Bow), Lynette (4-star Anemo Sword), and Freminet (4-star Cryo Claymore) will all be playable in this Version Update. Before covering the gameplay details, let's look at the leaked splash art first.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: Splash arts for Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet

Travelers should know that the drip marketing for these three characters already began. The poses shown in the above splash art resemble the artwork in the official Genshin Impact account's Tweets. However, the background is different. Instead of seeing the generic Fontaine backdrop, Travelers can now see a more personalized background.

Lyney gameplay leaks

The above leak shows Lyney's entire kit. By default, the Passives and Constellations are shown here, so click on the right arrow to see his regular abilities. This Genshin Impact 4.0 character has a unique Charged Attack mechanic based on how long you hold it:

Charge Level 1: Regular Pyro-infused arrow

Charge Level 2: Another Pyro-infused arrow, except this one, creates a Grin-Malkin Hat.

Here is what Grin-Malkin Hat can do:

Taunts.

Has durability equal to a percent of Lyney's Max HP.

If it's destroyed, a Pyrotechnic Strike will hit a nearby foe for Pyro DMG.

Only one Grin-Malkin Hat can exist at a time. Another aspect of this character's Charged Attacks worth noting is Fundamental Force: Pneuma, which creates Pneuma-aligned Pyro damage whenever Lyney hits a foe with a Charge Level 2 Charged Attack (but only at "certain intervals").

Lyney's Elemental Skill does AOE Pyro DMG and clears out whatever Prop Surplus stacks he has. Each stack damages foes and heals the user for extra HP. Any Grin-Malkin Hats on the field will also explode to deal with Pyro AOE DMG. This Elemental Skill can be used in Aiming Mode.

Finally, his Elemental Burst transforms Lyney into a Grin-Malkin Cat (which is different from Grin-Malkin Hat). It does Pyro DMG to nearby opponents and lasts for three seconds. Alternatively, this character can use his Elemental Skill to end the Burst early.

Lynette gameplay leaks

There's nothing special about Lynette's Normal or Charged Attacks, based on the Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks. Her Elemental Skill has a Press and Hold variant. If the player presses it, this character does an Enigma Thrust to deal Anemo DMG and heal this unit based on her Max HP. She will then lose some HP per second in the next four seconds.

Holding Lynette's Elemental Burst puts her in Pilfering Shadow to give a nearby foe Shadowsign. This allows her to do the Enigma Thrust, and if it hits an enemy with Shadowsign, Lynette will hit them very quickly.

A mechanic known as Fundamental Force: Ousia makes Lynette deal with Ousia-aligned Anemo DMG after doing an Enigmatic Thrust at specific intervals.

Finally, the Genshin Impact 4.0 gameplay leaks unveil that Lynette's Elemental Burst summons a Bogglecat Box, which does AOE Anemo DMG to foes at specific intervals while also doing the following:

Taunting nearby foes.

If the Bogglecat Box touches Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro, it will fire Vivid Shots with damage corresponding to that element.

Only one Elemental Absorption can occur during this Burst's duration.

Freminet gameplay leaks

The final new Genshin Impact 4.0 character to discuss is Freminet. His Elemental Skill is the most complicated aspect of his kit. It deals Cryo DMG and puts the user into Pers Time for ten seconds. He gets a new Elemental Skill known as Shattering Pressure during this time.

Here is a summary of what Travelers should know about these new terms:

Pers Time: Freminet using Normal Attacks also deals Cryo DMG and increases the Pers' Pressure level. Once Pressure Level 4 is reached, another Normal Attack will make it count as Level 4 Shattering Pressure.

Freminet using Normal Attacks also deals Cryo DMG and increases the Pers' Pressure level. Once Pressure Level 4 is reached, another Normal Attack will make it count as Level 4 Shattering Pressure. Shattering Pressure: Has three variations.

Here are the three variations of Shattering Pressure:

Pressure Level 0: If Freminet is at Pressure Level 0, he does Cryo DMG via a vertical cut.

If Freminet is at Pressure Level 0, he does Cryo DMG via a vertical cut. Pressure Levels 1~3: From Levels 1 to 3, he does Cryo DMG and Physical DMG, scaling on the current Pressure Level.

From Levels 1 to 3, he does Cryo DMG and Physical DMG, scaling on the current Pressure Level. Pressure Level 4: Does Physical DMG.

There is also a Fundamental Force: Pneuma, which does Pneuma-aligned Cryo DMG at certain intervals when Freminet does some upward thrusts.

The final Genshin Impact 4.0 leak to discuss in this article is Freminet's Elemental Burst. It does AOE Cryo DMG and resets the cooldown of his Elemental Skill. This Burst also puts Freminet into a Stalking state, which does the following:

Buffs his resistance to interruption.

70% lowered cooldown on his Elemental Skill.

Normal Attacks give an extra Pressure stack.

Frost, from his Normal Attacks, deals twice as much damage.

These effects vanish if Freminet leaves the field. That's all the Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks regarding Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet's crucial gameplay details. All that's left to discuss are the namecards.

Leaked namecards

The above Genshin Impact 4.0 leak shows the following namecards in this order, from top to bottom:

Lyney

Lynette

Freminet

Travelers can obtain the above namecards if they reach Friendship Level 10 with each corresponding character. Some Travelers may find the artwork cute, so if they wish to get it, they will need to place the relevant unit in their Setenitea Pot, do Daily Commissions with them, and do other activities to farm Friendship Levels.

Remember that everything featured in this article is subject to change. If any embeds get deleted, Travelers will need to find backups online, which shouldn't be an issue since Twitter, Reddit, etc., have many leaks surfacing online right now.

