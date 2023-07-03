Genshin Impact reveals upcoming Fontaine characters in a new trailer: Lyney, Lynette, Navia, Arlecchino, and more

The Genshin Impact community finally has its hands on new Fontaine content in the form of a four-minute teaser. From upcoming characters to new locations, the newly-released video briefly explains what everyone can expect from the new nation of Hydro. Everyone can finally set aside the leaked character models since HoYoverse has featured almost every character players can hope to see with 4.0 and beyond.

The land of Fontaine will release alongside the 4.0 update, scheduled for August 16, 2023. While there are no new elements this time, the new nation will let players dive underwater, bringing in a new gameplay feature for the first time.

However, before everything does appear in the game, the entire community is excited to see all the characters and their voice actors across different languages. There have been well over ten different characters teased alongside the Fontaine release, and only a few of them will become playable with the first patch.

Every revealed Fontaine character from the new Genshin Impact trailer

Players that have been avoiding leaks will be familiar with some of the upcoming characters from Fontaine. Charlotte was introduced with the flagship event in Genshin Impact v3.7, while Lyney and Lynette were teased three years ago via the Teyvat chapter teaser. HoYoverse has now announced most of the characters in the Fontaine roster, all of whom will be available as playable units in future releases.

The entirety of the video, Overture: Final Feast, narrates the following sentences in context to the upcoming story arcs:

"My mission..."

"The original sin is the fairest: Everyone sinks. Make the most of the final feast, because for the sinners, the curtain call has come."

Lyney and Lynette (Image via Genshin Impact)

The teaser goes on to show Lyney and Lynette performing their tricks in front of an audience, as the former states the following:

"The essence of magic is getting people to believe a lie, and the most important part of this is what people see. People don't realize how much they expect their eyes to tell them the truth. But what you see is not real, it's all a show, and every part of the show is carefully controlled. By choosing the right time, right place, and the right people, whoever controls these three, controls everything. But keep your eyes peeled and you might be able to see turn things to your advantage. In a nutshell, magic is what you see with your own two eyes."

Clorinde and Neuvilette (Image via Genshin Impact)

Throughout Lyney's narration, the teaser showed new Genshin Impact characters such as Clorinde, Charlotte, Wriothesley, Neuvilette, Furina, Navia, Sigewinne, and lastly, the Harbinger Arlecchino.

Based on their voices from the video, the following actors have been revealed in the Japanese language:

Inori Minase as Furina

Kamiya Hiroshi as Neuvillette

Daisuke Ono as Wriothesley

Hiro Shimono as Lyney

Yu Sasahara as Lynette

Yui Ishikawa as Clorinde

Aki Toyosaki as Navia

Shunichi Toki as Fremine

Hina Kino as Sigewinne

Nanako Mori as Arlecchino

As mentioned, readers can expect all of the aforementioned characters to become playable, except for the Harbinger. However, each of their roles in the story remains unknown.

