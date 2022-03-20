5 characters voiced by Akira Ishida, the Japanese Genshin Impact VA of Kamisato Ayato

Akira Ishida is Kamisato Ayato's Japanese VA in Genshin Impact, and he's had quite the voice acting career thus far. He's voiced hundreds of characters, some of which are part of some of the most iconic anime of all time. Given Genshin Impact's overlap with various anime communities, there should be some familiar faces here.

andrea (101/180) ayato @juyeoneus one of the best days of my life.. i get to hear akira ishida as ayato one of the best days of my life.. i get to hear akira ishida as ayato https://t.co/PB9HTYEkGH

This article will only focus on Akira Ishida's roles. Kamisato Ayato's other VAs include:

Chinese: Zhaolu

Zhaolu English: Chris Hackney

Chris Hackney Korean: Jang Min-hyeok

Five notable characters that Genshin Impact's Kamisato Ayato's VA (Akira Ishida) voices in Japanese

Daily Ayato - 10 DAYS @AyatoDailyyyyy Just like Chris Hackney, Akira Ishida is also known for his role of Athrum Zala in Mobile Suit Gundam! He also voice these characters, notably Katsura Kotaro and Gaara from Naruto! Just like Chris Hackney, Akira Ishida is also known for his role of Athrum Zala in Mobile Suit Gundam! He also voice these characters, notably Katsura Kotaro and Gaara from Naruto! https://t.co/SIA6Jov0ym

5) Cavendish (One Piece)

One Piece's Cavendish shares the same VA as Genshin Impact's Kamisato Ayato (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is known for characters with outlandish personalities. The captain of the Beautiful Pirates fits this description down to a tee; Cavendish is a rookie pirate with a split personality. When he transforms into Hakuba, he can go from a charming gentleman to a bloodthirsty maniac.

Although he starts off as Luffy's rival, he eventually becomes a close ally and member of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. Whether he's more dashing than Genshin Impact's Kamisato Ayato is up for debate.

4) Makoto Yuki (Persona 3)

He recently appeared as a boss in Persona 5 Royal (Image via Atlus)

The Persona series was always a fascinating video game series that focused on the Jungian Psychology concept of the same name. While the protagonists typically don't speak often, they're still memorable characters that many RPG enthusiasts might know.

Makoto Yuki was the protagonist of Persona 3, which was around the time the series started to get more popular. One might not notice that Akira Ishida voices both him and Kamisato Ayato, given how different the two characters are and how Makoto rarely talks.

3) Akaza (Demon Slayer)

Akira Ishida has voiced a wide array of characters that aren't typecasted into a single role (Image via Ufotable)

Akaza is an important antagonist from Demon Slayer, and given the popularity of the anime, it's safe to say that he's one of Akira Ishida's most notable roles. He holds the position of the Upper Rank Three within the Twelve Kizuki who believes in the basic concepts of Social Darwinism.

Despite his desire to become stronger, he refuses to eat women (let alone kill them).

2) Kotaro Katsura (Gintama)

One of Kotaro's many looks (Image via anime4ever)

Gintama was a popular manga from Weekly Shōnen Jump, so there's a good chance that manga enthusiasts would recognize Kotaro Katsura. As far as Gintama characters go, Kotaro Katsuro has consistently ranked in the top ten of the official character popularity polls.

His most recent ranking was sixth place, which is quite respectable. He's not the sharpest tool in the shed, although his imaginative side can make him entertaining to Gintama fans.

1) Gaara (Naruto)

Akira Ishida's most famous role is debatably Gaara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto is one of the most influential animes of the last decade. Voicing any memorable character in it will inevitably make it one of the voice actor's most memorable roles. In this case, Gaara is arguably Akira Ishida's most famous role. Gaara was ranked fourth in the seventh official character popularity poll and has always been in the top ten.

Any hardcore anime fan will likely know who he is, and it's quite interesting to see him share a voice actor with Genshin Impact's Kamisato Ayato. Many Travelers are already excited to pull for Kamisato Ayato, but one must wonder if he will ever become one of Genshin Impact's most popular characters like Gaara was for Naruto.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi