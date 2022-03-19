5 popular characters voiced by Chris Hackney, the Genshin Impact VA of Kamisato Ayato

Genshin Impact's Kamisato Ayato has made his official debut earlier today in the 2.6 update livestream, and players were able to get familiar with his unique abilities and talents. Ayato is quite a powerful character, and he may become one of the most popular 5-stars in the game.

This popularity is helped by his stellar voice acting done by renowned voice actor Chris Hackney. Fans may recognize his voice from a ton of different shows and video games, including the prestigious Fire Emblem series. Players can learn about several of his most iconic roles here.

Genshin Impact: 5 of Chris Hackney's other roles

Genshin Impact has a history of recruiting some of the best voice actors in the business to voice their characters, and Kamisato Ayato is no different. Many players have patiently awaited the reveal of Ayato's voice, and it seems like the wait has paid off.

Chris Hackney will be the voice of Ayato in the game's English dub, and he has played many huge roles in the past. Gamers who want to see more of the work that Ayato's voice actor has done can see some of his popular roles below.

5) Ghiaccio from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

One of the most explosive personalities in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure was voiced by Chris Hackney when he portrayed Ghiaccio in the show's fifth part. Ghiaccio was the main antagonist of a short arc that tested the team's ability to withstand the crazed killer's fierce ice attacks.

While it's unlikely that Ayato will be nearly as fearsome as Ghiaccio, this range will definitely stun fans to hear.

4) Stinger from One Punch Man

Chris Hackney @ChrisHackneyGGK



So stoked to reprise Stinger for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, out today! I love the series, and now getting to be a playable fighting game character is beyond incredible. #onepunchmanaheronobodyknows Did somebody call for a Class A Hero?!So stoked to reprise Stinger for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, out today! I love the series, and now getting to be a playable fighting game character is beyond incredible. #voiceacting Did somebody call for a Class A Hero?!So stoked to reprise Stinger for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, out today! I love the series, and now getting to be a playable fighting game character is beyond incredible. #voiceacting #onepunchmanaheronobodyknows https://t.co/bamH15w1eZ

While Stinger may not be the most popular hero in the world of One Punch Man, he has definitely made a name for himself in the A-Class rankings. He wields a unique polearm weapon that allows him to dish out powerful attacks on the monsters that threaten his city, and Chris Hackney has provided his English voice in all of his appearances.

3) Khun Aguero Agnis from Tower of God

Khun Aguero Agnis is one of the main protagonists in the Tower of God series that rose to popularity thanks to its stellar anime adaptation. Chris Hackney provided the English dub voice for Khun, a character who becomes one of Baam's best friends and is quite popular in his own right.

Being a cunning and tricky individual, he is quite adept at solving puzzles and getting out of tough situations, which is a trait that may be heard in Ayato as well in Genshin Impact.

2) Illumi Zoldyck from Hunter X Hunter

Illumi Zoldyck is one of Hunter X Hunter's most fearsome characters, an enigmatic individual with goals that are beyond the understanding of others. As an elder member of the Zoldyck family, Illumi is incredibly powerful and wields tons of strange abilities that allow him to get the upper hand on even the strongest Nen wielders.

Chris Hackney provides a voice that perfectly captures the unhinged nature of Illumi's personality, though this likely won't show up much in Genshin Impact.

1) Dmitri Alexandre Blaiddyd from Fire Emblem

Chris Hackney's most popular role to date has been his portrayal of Dimitri from Fire Emblem's latest game, Fire Emblem: Three Houses. He is one of the main trio of characters that players can choose to align with, and he has one of the game's most interesting stories.

Fans will definitely want to look forward to Ayato's more emotional moments, as Dimitri has some very powerful scenes that are voiced to perfection. Genshin Impact has put its characters through some tough scenes, and this may give Chris the chance to shine again.

Genshin Impact's latest character Kamisato Ayato has an amazing voice actor providing his voice, and fans will definitely want to check out some of his other work.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul