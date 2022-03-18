Xiaomi Redmi collabs with Genshin Impact to launch new AirDots 3 Pro design in China

Genshin Impact has had several collaborations in the past, including concerts, clothing, and even a phone. The hit game has now partnered with Xiaomi Redmi to provide fans with a unique Klee themed set of wireless earbuds.

The AirDots 3 Pro line of wireless earbuds will now come in a bright red design with tons of little details that connect it to Mondstadt's greatest explosion expert. The whole package also comes with a ton of extra goodies, including a miniature replica of Klee's backpack to house the earbud case in. Players who want to know more about this new collaboration can find out here.

Genshin Impact's latest collaboration has brought Klee's unique touch to the Redmi line of wireless earbuds. Fans can get their hands on this unique design of the AirDots 3 Pro for ¥399, which is around $62.

This special edition set of earbuds comes in a bright red case with Klee's constellation icon on it, a special carrying holster shaped like Klee's backpack, and a huge replica of Dodoco Tales. The headphones even have custom sound effects from Klee's in-game voicelines.

The life-sized Dodoco Tales appears to be the case in which all of the important accessories come in, including the headphones. Players can then keep the book as a collector's item and display it to their friends.

The AirDots 3 Pros also come with a bright red charging cable, rounding out the collection and keeping it on-theme. Players who are huge fans of Klee won't want to miss out on the opportunity to get this unique merch, as it is one of the best collaborations so far.

もこ😶 @flodinowoo Official Genshin design for the redmi airdots 3 pro and it's so cute??? Klee's backpack for the casing tho?? Cuteeeee Official Genshin design for the redmi airdots 3 pro and it's so cute??? Klee's backpack for the casing tho?? Cuteeeee https://t.co/jmcgKloE6d

While this unique Redmi set of earbuds has only been launched in China, it's likely that players will be able to import them overseas to use. Players can use their AirDots on their smartphone of choice, meaning they can show off their Klee headphones even without a Xiaomi phone.

The Redmi AirDots Pro 3 have been receiving high praise, making them a good pick for most players. These headphones retail for a reasonable price in China, making them a great purchase for any big Genshin Impact fan.

Genshin Impact's latest collaboration is one of the most unique so far, and fans of Klee won't want to miss out.

