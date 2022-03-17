Genshin Impact 2.6 banners (Phase-1) leaked ahead of official announcement livestream

Genshin Impact 2.6's first set of banners have been leaked, giving players the opportunity to see the powerful upcoming 5-stars early. The new update will feature both the return of Venti, and the release of the powerful Kamisato Ayato.

These new 5-star characters can provide players with a ton of utility and damage, and fans won't want to miss out on adding them to their parties. The update will arrive on March 30, and players can find out more about these banners before the official announcement here.

New banners revealed in Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks

Genshin Impact 2.6's banners have been leaked thanks to reputable inside source Lumie, who has provided the community with an early look at what they can expect from the new update. Both the powerful 5-star Kamisato Ayato and the Anemo Archon Venti will make their appearance during this update.

The 4-star characters that will be featured on this banner are still unknown, but fans will likely be able to summon for some helpful support characters on this banner.

The weapon banner during this update looks to bring back the powerful Elegy for the End bow, which can be a great choice for Elemental Mastery focused supports like Venti. It hasn't been seen in a while, so players who have been waiting for their opportunity to grab it will want to spend their Primogems now. This bow provides 608 Base Attack and 55.1% Energy Recharge at level 90.

Players can also look forward to Ayato's powerful signature sword, the Haran Geppaku Futsu. This 5-star weapon buffs Normal Attacks by an insane amount, and also provides a ton of Crit Rate. This weapon is built to buff up Ayato's unique Elemental Skill, giving him the ability to dish out devastating attacks on his enemies. This new sword caps out at 608 Base ATK and 33.1% Crit Rate at level 90.

Daily Ayato - 14 DAYS @AyatoDailyyyyy // Genshin leaks (2.6 Beta)



Taking a walk and exploring the Chasm with Ayato! // Genshin leaks (2.6 Beta)Taking a walk and exploring the Chasm with Ayato! https://t.co/0ROlZ5IXO4

With Genshin Impact 2.6 just around the corner, players will definitely want to make sure they have the Primogems saved up for these two banners. There will be a ton to wish on during this update, and these two are only the beginning.

On April 20, the banner rotation should change, and characters like Kamisato Ayaka or Kaedehara Kazuha may be up for grabs. Fans can stay tuned here to see the latest information.

Genshin Impact 2.6 is only a few weeks away, and players won't want to miss out on these leaked banners.

Edited by Siddharth Satish