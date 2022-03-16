Genshin Impact 2.6 Venti banner rerun date and weapons leaked

Genshin Impact 2.6 is just around the corner, and new leaks have revealed its latest rerun banner. The banner will feature Mondstadt's Anemo Archon, Venti.

Venti is a powerful 5-star support character who can provide an insane amount of utility to his teams. He was once one of the game's most valuable units. However, the character is still an incredible choice for any team right now.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Venti's banner rerun

According to reputable Genshin Impact leaker Lumie, Venti's rerun banner is set to arrive on March 30th for the first half of the 2.6 update. It will run alongside Kamisato Ayato's banner and will last until the second half of the update on April 20th.

Players will have plenty of time to summon Venti once again. They won't want to miss out on this opportunity, as his next rerun will likely be a long time from now.

Venti's rerun will also bring the return of the powerful Elegy for the End, a 5-star support-focused bow that can provide some insane buffs.

This bow is part of the Millenial Movement series. This means it grants a huge buff to its wielder and their party members once the user collects enough of the weapon's unique stacks.

This bow looks to boost Elemental Mastery. Here's how it works:

The bow increases Elemental Mastery by 60. When the wielder hits an Elemental Skill or Burst, they gain a stack of the Sigil of Remembrance buff. When four stacks are acquired, the wielder and all nearby party members will gain the Millenial Movement: Farewell Song buff for 12 seconds. This increases their Elemental Mastery by 100 and ATK by 20%. Once this buff is triggered, it cannot be triggered again for 20 seconds.

This buff can turn Venti into an Elemental Mastery-generating machine, as it is incredibly easy for him to stack up Sigils of Remembrance. At level 90, this weapon will provide 55.1% Energy Recharge and has a base ATK of 608.

Players looking to make the most of their Venti will definitely want to pick it up from the banner.

