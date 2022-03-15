Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream date, time, and expected announcements

Genshin Impact 2.6 will have its reveal livestream soon, and fans have speculated that it will arrive on March 18. This broadcast will reveal tons about the update, including the first official look at the new banners and reruns featured in the upcoming version.

There will also be looks at the game's newest content, like the massive Chasm area and the Irodori Festival. Users will not want to miss this livestream as it will likely bring some great info along with tons of the usual Primogems.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Livestream details revealed

Thanks to the usual schedule that Genshin Impact has followed for its updates and livestreams, the 2.6 reveal stream date has been predicted to be on March 18. It will give gamers plenty of time to prepare for the new version, along with information on the upcoming banners, characters, and more.

Fans can expect the official reveal of characters like Kamisato Ayato, along with the banners that will run during the second half of the update.

There will also likely be the official reveal of the upcoming Irodori Festival, a new event that will take place in Inazuma and allow many of the title's most popular characters to meet finally. Fans can look forward to a unique event with tons of stories, and it will likely be one of the best events for fans of the game's characters.

Not much else about the festival is known, but the rewards and gameplay will be revealed during the 2.6 livestream.

Travelers can also look forward to the official reveal of The Chasm, an area near Liyue that has been teased ever since the game's release. Fans who have been waiting to explore The Chasm will finally get the chance when the 2.6 update goes live.

This massive area looks to have a ton of rewards to collect, so players will want to explore it thoroughly when it releases.

What time is the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream?

The Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream will likely follow the usual timing schedule, meaning users can look forward to it at 7.00 am UTC-5. This means that across the world, it will occur at around these times:

4.00 am Pacific Standard Time

7.00 am Eastern Standard Time

4.30 pm Indian Standard Time

7.00 pm Chinese Standard Time

11.00 am British Standard Time

This livestream is expected to last the usual amount of time, meaning players won't be held up for multiple hours. Fans will want to stick around, though, as the update will likely feature several Primogem reward codes that can help them acquire powerful characters like Kamisato Ayato.

