6 materials to farm for Ayato before Genshin Impact 2.6 update

Genshin Impact 2.6 will bring the arrival of the powerful Inazuman swordsman Kamisato Ayato. Players who have been waiting for his upcoming banner will want to take advantage of his leaked ascension materials, giving them the chance to start farming for him early.

If fans prepare all of his items before he arrives, it can make leveling Kamisato Ayato up much quicker, which can be very helpful for testing and exploration. Thanks to these leaks, players can see all of Ayato's farmable materials here, along with some tips on how to farm them.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: 6 items to farm for Kamisato Ayato

Ayato's ascension items are predictably all found in Inazuma, and players will need to explore the region quite a bit to gather all of these items. Luckily, Ayato won't need any ascension materials that are locked behind the new update, making farming for him a breeze as long as players have enough of Inazuma unlocked.

His materials can be found throughout the region, spreading from Narukami Island to Watatsumi Island. Here's where fans can find his most important items during Genshin Impact 2.5.

1) Dew of Repudiation

To gather the Dew of Repudiation boss material, players must take down the powerful Hydro Hypostasis. This boss utilizes devastating Hydro mimics to deal damage to players, and it can hit in a massive AOE attack that can wipe out an unprepared party.

Luckily, defeating this boss isn't too difficult as long as gamers know the mechanics of the enemy, and they can easily grab the boss material by finishing it off. Ayato will need 46 of these to ascend fully, so fans will need to spend quite a bit of Resin.

2) Varunada Lazurite

While fans will likely get plenty of Varunada Lazurite while fighting the Hydro Hypostasis, they can also take on other Hydro-infused bosses like the Oceanid and the Hydro Primo Geovishap to gain these ores as well.

It isn't the most profitable farming method, as it can be a waste of Resin, but if Genshin Impact players have an easier time defeating these other bosses, it can be a viable way to get extra gems.

3) Inazuman Handguards

Like many characters from Inazuma, Ayato will require tons of handguards to ascend his talents and levels fully. These items can be farmed by defeating the rogue samurai who wanders Inazuma, and there are hundreds of them to defeat throughout the many islands.

Travelers who need handguards can follow a useful farming path that leads them through areas with many samurai, like the one above.

4) Sakura Blooms

Itto Halilintar @IttoGoblok [ Inazuma City and Byakko Plain ]



Straightforward. Just follow the route. Sometimes the blooms blend with its surrounding so you gotta look carefully, I tried to pin it where I stand on the map when I take the blooms, so hopefully it will be easier.

Like his sister, Kamisato Ayato will require Sakura Blooms to ascend, and farming these items can be lengthy. These petals only spawn on Narukami Island and will need to be zapped with Electro to become available for collection.

There are tons to collect on the island, but they are scattered all over the place, so Genshin Impact players will want to follow a helpful route to ensure they get them all.

5) Teachings of Elegance

Kamisato Ayato will utilize the Teachings of Elegance talent books, which can be farmed from the Violet Court domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Kamisato Ayato will utilize the Teachings of Elegance talent books, which can be farmed from the Violet Court domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Players will want to begin farming these early, as farming talent books can be a huge drain of Resin.

Ayato's talents look to be a huge part of his kit, so having them at a high level will be important for his damage output.

6) Mudra of the Malefic General

6) Mudra of the Malefic General

Mudra of the Malefic General

A puppet joint obtained from the Plane of Euthymia. The gesture here symbolizes the concept that "one sees and one does."

This new item is a weekly boss material gathered from defeating the Raiden Shogun in battle.

To unlock this weekly boss, Genshin Impact players will need to complete the Shogun's storyline quest, so any fans who are behind in Inazuma's story will need to catch up before Ayato's release if they want to pre-farm this useful boss material.

All Genshin Impact characters require tons of necessary items to get to the strongest level, and Kamisato Ayato is no different.

