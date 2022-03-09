Genshin Impact 2.5 Raiden Shogun banner history and pity calculation guide

Genshin Impact will feature the return of the Raiden Shogun banner soon, giving players the chance to summon the powerful 5-star Electro Archon once more.

Taking advantage of the game's pity system is a vital part of getting any 5-star character. Calculating pity is simple, and players don't have to worry about complicated calculations to determine how close they are to another 5-star.

Here's how Genshin Impact players can calculate pity and check their banner history.

Genshin Impact 2.5: How pity works for the Raiden Shogun rerun

Yae Miko & Caitlyn's hoe @shangluen In my 7 months of playing genshin I've never won a single 50/50 nor got someone at early pity. But here she is now at 0-pity 50/50 🥺 In my 7 months of playing genshin I've never won a single 50/50 nor got someone at early pity. But here she is now at 0-pity 50/50 🥺 https://t.co/DJkgbfKLJM

Pity is an important part of the Genshin Impact wishing experience. It can guarantee a player's wishing success.

This system has existed since the game's launch, and players who take advantage of it will be able to gain far more 5-stars than others. To put it simply, pity is a counter that begins ticking upwards each time a player makes a wish on a banner. This counter continues to build up, and each successive wish brings players closer to a guaranteed 5-star.

Funky. @funkycat2006 So… if any of you play genshin just listen…

I did a 10 pull on Raiden’s banner bc I didn’t have xinyan… i got Raiden.

I ONLY HAD A PITY OF 30?!?

I was saving for kazuha.

I hope kazuha isn’t in 2.6 now.

I did another 10 pull and got xinyan… at least I have her now. So… if any of you play genshin just listen…I did a 10 pull on Raiden’s banner bc I didn’t have xinyan… i got Raiden.I ONLY HAD A PITY OF 30?!?I was saving for kazuha.I hope kazuha isn’t in 2.6 now.I did another 10 pull and got xinyan… at least I have her now. https://t.co/CXLIAAtHMx

At 90 wishes, players are guaranteed to receive a 5-star character. On the featured banner, this can take up to 14,400 Primogems.

Once a 5-star character is attained, a player's pity count will be set back to zero. This means that players who plan on summoning a featured character will want to have enough Primogems for 90 wishes if they are starting from zero pity.

However, pity does not reset between featured character banners. This means that if players wish 60 times on a banner and don't receive a 5-star, they can wish on the next banner 30 times to get their 5-star character.

Another critical factor to consider when dealing with the pity system is the 50/50 mechanic.

50/50s in Genshin Impact occur when a player receives a featured 5-star character from a banner. When this happens, players have a 50% chance of getting a featured character and a 50% chance of getting a character from the game's standard banner.

☽Yasemin de ledoux☾ @YaseminDeLedoux I‘m kinda scared that I used all my luck on genshin and now won’t get her 🥲 I’m not going to whale for her (I’m at pity 65-66) wish me luck guys!!! I‘m kinda scared that I used all my luck on genshin and now won’t get her 🥲 I’m not going to whale for her (I’m at pity 65-66) wish me luck guys!!! https://t.co/7umh1FN1PG

If they receive a character from the standard banner, they will lose the 50/50 but gain a guaranteed bonus. This bonus means that their next 5-star character on the banner is 100% guaranteed to be the featured unit.

Making sure that players have contingency plans in case they lose the 50/50 is key to getting any 5-star character.

How to check pity count and wish history for Raiden Shogun

The history page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Checking one's wish history is easy. All players need to do is navigate to their wish page and click on the history button. This will bring up a list of all of the wishes they have made on the banner they have selected. They can navigate through the pages with the arrows at the bottom.

To count pity, players simply need to count through each wish they've made since the last 5-star character they received. Once they reach the 5-star, they can subtract that number from 90 to see how far away they are from another 5-star character.

