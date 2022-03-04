Genshin Impact 2.5: Is the Raiden Shogun banner worth wishing on?

After an eventful 20 days with the Yae banner in Genshin Impact, players will get a chance to wish on two coinciding characters in the second half of 2.5. Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi will be making an appearance in the Event wish banner for a second time alongside their respective weapons.

Starting March 8, 2022, everyone can opt for either of these two characters, as both of them can be top-tier support for any party. With Kokomi being based mainly on providing healing for her team, Raiden can accumulate a lot of energy for herself and other members of her party.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



In Version 2.5, there will be many new events available, let's take a look~



#GenshinImpact Paimon's Sneak Peek at Version 2.5 New Events - Phase IIIn Version 2.5, there will be many new events available, let's take a look~ Paimon's Sneak Peek at Version 2.5 New Events - Phase IIIn Version 2.5, there will be many new events available, let's take a look~#GenshinImpact https://t.co/vB6blGAdzi

With so many characters and features to choose from, there are bound to be a few questions like Is Raiden Shogun worth wishing on?

The answer is Yes.

Raiden Shogun is a great addition to any party in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun was first made playable in version 2.1 alongside Kujou Sara, which remains the most spent banner in the game even today. The Electro Archon wields a polearm, where her skills tend to scale based on the total energy recharge from her weapons and artifacts. This makes her relatively easier to build.

Her skills involve accumulating energy for her entire party and dealing a massive burst of damage to enemies with just one hit. Due to her versatile and F2P-friendly nature, players have the freedom to build Raiden Shogun with multiple different artifacts and weapons combinations.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/aUkX81Ha72

In the upcoming banner of 2.5, the Electro Archon will be paired up with Kujou Sara, who seems to synergize well with Raiden Shogun's talents and stats. Players will have a chance to get multiple constellations on Sara, therefore making her one of the most powerful support for a DPS Raiden Shogun build.

Raiden's burst skill, Musou Isshin, deals damage to enemies based on the number of bursts activated beforehand. Each hit on enemies during Raiden's burst phase will grant her and other party members a fraction of their energy. This works inside the coop as well, where different players will slowly get their burst refilled.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/X3StYn4kkl

Raiden Shogun is overall a great character to wish on. Since her damage scaling is based on energy recharge, players can focus on one stat and go for both DPS and support build at the same time.

The second half of Genshin Impact 2.5 is scheduled to go live on March 8, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi