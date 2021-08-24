Can fans look forward to Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch, given the title's special appearance at Gamescom Open Night?

Genshin Impact will soon appear on GamecomOpening Night Live for special news updates. The 2.1 update livestream was hosted recently, and many are now looking forward to additional information that miHoYo might drop during the event.

Geoff Keighley, on Twitter, informed the public that special news updates related to Genshin Impact would be shared on Gamescom Opening Night Live on Wednesday, August 25, at 11:00 a.m. PT.

Wednesday, tune into @gamescom Opening Night Live for special news updates for @GenshinImpact



Streaming live at 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/Az8t6aVbp3 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2021

What can players expect from Genshin Impact at Gamescom?

Originally, Genshin Impact was released worldwide on PC, mobile, and the PS4. However, the developers recently rolled out the game on the new-gen PS5.

Hence, the only two prominent platforms where Genshin Impact is yet to arrive are the Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

miHoYo has traditionally relied on its own livestreams to drop updates related to in-game content. As a result, players can expect the developers to discuss Genshin Impact's release on other platforms at Gamescom.

It is worth noting that the latest Inazuma region in the game takes inspiration from Japanese culture. Inazuma means lightning in Japanese. To say the least, now might be the ideal time for players on the Nintendo Switch to explore the open world of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact has been one of the most successful video games on portable platforms. The game earned $100 million in just two weeks within the release and is currently the 3rd highest-grossing Mobile game worldwide. Looking at the title's success on the mobile platform, it's completely reasonable to expect Genshin Impact's Nintendo Switch release in its next major announcement.

Interestingly, miHoYo accounted for a Switch release for Genshin Impact in January 2020. This was months before the game's release in September 2020. Unfortunately, this could not be implemented as the developers were struggling to adjust to Switch's hardware.

Open-world ARPG game Genshin Impact will come to Nintendo Switch in the future.

So far, Genshin Impact is expected to be available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

Click to check out the latest trailer >>> https://t.co/w2UeWv6oeN#GenshinImpact #Liyue pic.twitter.com/paOYBrFqcY — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 14, 2020

After months of anticipation, players might finally get a Genshin Impact release date for the Nintendo Switch at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

"Cross-save" is one of the most requested features among gamers. Genshin Impact added it for PlayStation users in the latest major 2.0 update. The anniversary update is just a week away, and it will certainly be a pleasant surprise for the handheld gaming community if Nintendo Switch gets a port feature as well.

Naturally, millions of Xbox patrons also want Genshin Impact to be released on Xbox consoles as it is one of the fastest-growing games on the internet. Unfortunately, Xbox doesn't have an action RPG despite having such a massive community.

Genshin Impact might share anniversary plans at Gamescom

Genshin Impact will celebrate its first anniversary on September 28, 2021, a huge occasion for any gacha game. Surprisingly, the latest 2.1 update livestream didn't reveal much about the anniversary events and rewards.

Genshin Impact will give 2270 Primogems to players via events (Image via miHoYo)

Hence, Gamescom might be the event where miHoYo will reveal more about the first-anniversary celebration. As of now, the community is disappointed that the anniversary celebration rewards only amount to 23 wishes.

