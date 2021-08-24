Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Watatsumi & Seirei island maps revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed more information about the upcoming additions to Inazuma. The leaks have revealed maps of Watatsumi Island and Seirei Island, giving players an early look before the launch.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be launching on 1 September 2021, and fans will definitely want to prepare for the addition of these two islands as they will bring new quests, chests, and items to find.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Watatsumi Island leaks and more

WATATSUMI ISLAND IS SO GORGEOUS IM SO EXCITED pic.twitter.com/pczBVn61WM — daily kokomi (@DAILYKOKOMII) August 19, 2021

Watatsumi Island is the home of Sangonomiya Kokomi and the base of the resistance against the Vision Hunt Decree. On this island, Kokomi is the Divine Priestess, and she leads her forces to overthrow the control of Inazuma.

The island is full of marine designs, and Kokomi's palace is specifically reminiscent of a seashell with large flowing pools of water. Fans of mermaids and ocean creatures will definitely love Watatsumi Island.

Watatsumi in Genshin Impact 2.1 will be a large island that is split up by rings of water with Kokomi's palace dominating its center. The island will likely feature plenty of hidden chests and Electroculi, so gamers will need to keep an eye out as they explore.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Seirei Island revealed

Seirei Island is covered in a massive thunderstorm (Image via Genshin Impact )

Genshin Impact 2.1 will also feature Seirei Island, which is enveloped in a massive storm that crackles with Balethunder. Fans may have to worry about Electro hazards on this island as the Archon's control seems to be very strong here.

Not much is known about this island so far, apart from it being embroiled in a disaster that later culminated in an eternal storm.

This storm warped the entire region, resulting in the formation of unique life, such as the new Thunder Manifestation boss. Some people remain on the island, though the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream showed a talking black cat that players would encounter during their travels.

Gamers will need to thoroughly explore the island to uncover all of its secrets.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will bring tons of new content to the game and these two new islands will be full of new adventures to embark on.

